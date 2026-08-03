Girls Soccer Network Launches Season 5 of The BIG LIFE Podcast

The BIG LIFE Podcast Relaunches with USC's Jaiden Rodriguez and Alabama's Paige Thompson

Girls Soccer Network's college soccer podcast returns August 6, following Alabama's Paige Thompson and USC's Jaiden Rodriguez through the NCAA season.

We wanted to create a platform where college athletes could tell their own stories in their own voices and inspire the next generation.” — Jennifer Gruskoff

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- August 6, 2026 – Five seasons. Six remarkable student-athletes. One unforgettable journey. Girls Soccer Network is proud to announce the return of its original podcast, The BIG LIFE , for its landmark fifth season, premiering August 6.This season welcomes two exciting new hosts: Paige Thompson, a sophomore midfielder at the University of Alabama, and Jaiden Rodriguez, a sophomore midfielder at USC. While both players are members of the U.S. Under-19 Women's National Team, The BIG LIFE isn't about national team camps or highlight reels. It's about the real, unfiltered experience of being a Division I student-athlete.Every week throughout the 2026 season, Paige and Jaiden will invite listeners behind the scenes as they navigate one of the most demanding and rewarding experiences in sports. From grueling preseason fitness tests and balancing academics to road trips, conference rivalries, confidence, leadership, injuries, friendships, and chasing championship dreams, listeners will experience the season alongside them as it unfolds in real time.When Girls Soccer Network launched The BIG LIFE in 2023, the vision was simple: tell the story of college soccer through the voices of the players living it. Not from the sidelines. Not after the season was over. But week by week—with honesty, authenticity, and vulnerability.Five seasons later, that vision has become one of Girls Soccer Network's signature original series, creating a unique chronicle of the college soccer experience while giving players, parents, coaches, and fans an unprecedented look inside the daily life of elite Division I athletes."When we launched The BIG LIFE, we weren't trying to create just another soccer podcast," said Jennifer Gruskoff, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Girls Soccer Network."We wanted to document the real journey of college athletes as they were living it. The victories, the setbacks, the pressure, the friendships, the lessons—you don't usually get to see those moments. Five seasons later, I'm incredibly proud that we've built a platform where these young women can tell their own stories in their own voices."Since its debut, The BIG LIFE has become a launching pad for some of the brightest young players in the women's game.Original hosts Sam Angel (University of Iowa) and Jordyn Wickes (Michigan State University) established the podcast's authentic, behind-the-scenes voice across its first three seasons, taking listeners inside the realities of Division I soccer while preparing for professional careers.Last season, Leah Klenke (University of Notre Dame) and Kate Phillips (University of Missouri) carried that tradition forward, continuing the podcast's commitment to honest conversations and player-led storytelling.Now, the torch passes once again as Paige Thompson and Jaiden Rodriguez begin writing the next chapter.A New Generation of Voices"I'm really excited to bring people inside what college soccer is actually like," said Paige Thompson. "Everyone sees the games on the weekend, but there are so many moments in between that shape you as both a player and a person. I'm excited to share those experiences and hopefully help younger players who dream of playing at this level.""One of the coolest things about The BIG LIFE is that it's real," added Jaiden Rodriguez. "We're not just talking about the wins. We'll share the challenges, the lessons, the funny moments, and everything that comes with balancing soccer, school, and life. I hope listeners feel like they're right there with us throughout the season."Throughout the season, listeners can expect candid conversations around leadership, confidence, mental health, nutrition, recovery, recruiting, balancing academics with athletics, and preparing for life beyond college soccer. The hosts will also welcome teammates, coaches, former players, sports psychologists, nutritionists, and leaders from across the game, creating conversations that educate, inspire, and connect with the next generation of players.In addition to weekly podcast episodes, Girls Soccer Network will produce behind-the-scenes video, social media content, and exclusive interviews, giving fans even more access to the lives of two elite Division I athletes throughout the fall.Whether you're a young player dreaming of competing in college, a parent navigating the recruiting process, a coach developing future leaders, or simply a fan of the women's game, The BIG LIFE offers a front-row seat to one of the most transformative experiences in sports.Season 5 premieres August 6 on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube , and wherever podcasts are available.

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