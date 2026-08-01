GenBio Inc. to Participate in the 2026 Asia Bio Partnering Forum in Singapore

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GenBio will meet with pharmaceutical and biotechnology leaders in Singapore to discuss its scientific platform and strategic opportunities.

In the fields of observation, chance favors only the prepared mind.” — Louis Pasteur

ALISO VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GenBio Inc., a privately held biotechnology company developing therapeutic and health applications from rare,

scientifically characterized natural bioactive compounds, today announced that it will participate in the

2026 Asia Bio Partnering Forum, taking place September 1–2 at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

GenBio’s management team will be available through the partneringONE® platform for confidential

meetings with pharmaceutical and biotechnology executives, corporate development teams and other

qualified strategic parties.

The company is advancing a multidisciplinary scientific platform focused on identifying, refining and

formulating naturally derived bioactive compounds with potential applications across antimicrobial

resistance, inflammation and related areas of human health.

GenBio’s development portfolio includes:

• An efflux pump inhibitor program investigating the potential to address bacterial resistance mechanisms

and improve antimicrobial effectiveness;

• An antibacterial discovery and drug-repurposing program conducted in collaboration with Hypha

Discovery in the United Kingdom;

• An anti-inflammatory development program supported by ongoing scientific research in Australia; and

• Complementary health and wellness applications derived from the company’s broader bioactive

compound platform.

“Our participation in the Asia Bio Partnering Forum provides GenBio with an important opportunity to

engage directly with international pharmaceutical and biotechnology decision-makers,” said Giles Tilley,

Chief Executive Officer of GenBio Inc. “The Asia-Pacific region is increasingly central to global life-sciences

innovation, and Singapore provides an ideal setting for substantive discussions regarding GenBio’s research

platform, development programs and long-term strategic potential.”

GenBio is currently preparing for controlled discussions concerning strategic opportunities involving the

company and its scientific portfolio. Qualified parties will be provided access to progressively released due

diligence materials following management review and the execution of appropriate confidentiality

arrangements.

“Partnering systems become highly competitive very quickly,” said Todd D. Sonoga, Director and Chief

Marketing Officer of GenBio Inc. “By introducing GenBio before meeting scheduling begins, we want

prospective strategic parties to have sufficient time to understand our scientific platform, review our

company profile and request a meeting with management.”

The Asia Bio Partnering Forum brings together biotechnology and pharmaceutical executives, corporate

development professionals, institutional investors and emerging life-sciences companies from across the

Asia-Pacific region and international markets. One-to-one meetings are facilitated through the

partneringONE platform.

Qualified organizations interested in meeting with GenBio may locate the company through partneringONE

once the platform opens on August 4, 2026.

About GenBio Inc.

GenBio Inc. is a U.S.-based biotechnology company developing next-generation antimicrobial, anti

inflammatory and complementary health applications derived from rare natural bioactive compounds.

Working with scientific collaborators in Australia and the United Kingdom, GenBio applies systematic

compound identification, biological screening and development research to translate naturally occurring

bioactivity into commercially relevant therapeutic and health opportunities.

Developed by Nature. Identified, Refined and Formulated by GenBio

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning GenBio Inc.’s anticipated activities, research and development programs, intellectual property strategy, potential therapeutic and commercial applications, participation in strategic discussions, and possible corporate transactions or relationships. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “seek,” “will” and similar expressions. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions and information available as of the date of this release and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, developments or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, among others, the preliminary nature of research findings; the ability to reproduce or validate results; development, regulatory and commercialization risks; reliance on third-party researchers and collaborators; intellectual property risks; the availability of capital and other resources; and the possibility that strategic discussions may not result in a partnership, acquisition or other transaction. No assurance can be given that any product candidate or program will successfully complete development, receive regulatory approval or achieve commercialization. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. GenBio Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

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