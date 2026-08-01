State Police Investigating Shooting Incident in Hartly

Date Posted: Saturday, August 1st, 2026

The Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Thursday in Hartly.

On July 30, 2026, at approximately 5:40 a.m., troopers responded to the unit block of Slaughter Station Road in Hartly for a report of a shooting incident. When troopers arrived, they learned sometime during the overnight hours, unknown suspects fired an unknown number of shots that struck an occupied residence. No one was injured.

The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this incident. Detectives ask anyone with information relevant to the investigation to call Detective I. Hitchens at (302) 698-8503. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or has lost a loved one to a sudden death and needs assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.