Sierra Club San Diego Endorses Rimga Viskanta for Mayor of Encinitas

Sierra Club Endorsement Seal Rimga Viskanta, candidate for Encinitas Mayor 2026 Rimga Viskanta for Encinitas Mayor 2026

Her environmental record spans her career and elected office, with a commitment to strengthening ecological resilience and reducing environmental harm.

In a city as built out as Encinitas, protecting the natural areas that remain matters more than ever. And even amid our homes, roads, and shopping centers, we can find ways to invite nature back in.” — Rimga Viskanta, Encinitas mayoral candidate

ENCINITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rimga Viskanta's campaign for Mayor of Encinitas announced the endorsement of Sierra Club San Diego, one of the region's most established environmental organizations.

The Sierra Club works to elect environmental champions at every level of government, and its San Diego chapter reaches each endorsement through a process that examines a candidate's environmental record, a detailed questionnaire, and an interview. The organization reserves its support for candidates it judges to be genuine leaders on environmental issues, and describes its political work as nonpartisan grassroots action in service of preserving the environment. Its endorsement of Viskanta signals that the Club sees her as that kind of leader for Encinitas.

For Viskanta, the recognition reflects a long-standing commitment that runs through her education, her professional career, and her service in local office. She holds a bachelor's degree in environmental science, and her environmental work reaches back to early wildfire mitigation with the Colorado State Forest Service. As a Senior Management Analyst at the City of Solana Beach, she oversaw the update of the city's Climate Action Plan and staffed its Climate Action Commission. She drafted the city's single-use plastics ordinance and its green building reach codes and saw both through to adoption, and she implemented California's organics recycling requirements while helping coordinate a regional approach so nearby cities could share public education and resources. She prepared the city's resolution supporting the safe storage of spent nuclear fuel from San Onofre and Congressman Mike Levin's efforts to protect the region as the plant is decommissioned. That focus continued in elected office: as a San Dieguito Union High School District trustee, she fostered the creation of the district's sustainability team and championed its transition to electric school buses.

"Encinitas is already heavily built out, which makes it all the more important to protect the natural areas that remain and strengthen our ecological resilience," said Viskanta. "But conservation is not only about protecting what is left. Even in the places we have already covered with homes, roads, and shopping centers, we can find ways to invite nature back in, and we can hold ourselves to the choices that lighten our environmental footprint rather than deepen it."

As mayor, Viskanta says she would prioritize protecting the city's remaining open space, strengthening Encinitas's resilience to a changing climate, and carrying forward the sustainability work she has pursued throughout her career in public service.

About Rimga Viskanta

Rimga Viskanta is a candidate for Mayor of Encinitas running on the theme of Building Community Through Local Action. A longtime Encinitas resident with a background in environmental science and sustainability, she brings nearly a decade of experience in local government along with two terms of elected school board service. Learn more at www.voteforviskanta.com.

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