Direct Relocation Services Launches Rescue Move Program for Victims of Moving Fraud

Direct Relocation Services launches Rescue Move program for victims of moving broker fraud and abandoned moves

Fort Lauderdale direct carrier offers emergency moving services for victims of moving fraud.

Nobody should face moving day alone because a broker took their money and disappeared. We show up. That is what a real moving company does.” — Justin Perez & Diego Asorey, Co-Founders, Direct Relocation Services

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Direct Relocation Services , a licensed direct interstate carrier headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is announcing its Rescue Move program — a dedicated service for consumers who have been abandoned, defrauded, or left stranded by moving brokers and unlicensed moving companies.Every year thousands of Americans fall victim to moving scams at the worst possible moment — on moving day, when their lease has ended, their closing is complete, and they have nowhere to go. A broker disappears with a deposit. A company demands double the quoted price with belongings already loaded. A fly-by-night operation simply does not show up. Direct Relocation Services built its Rescue Move program for exactly these moments.What Is a Rescue Move?A Rescue Move is an emergency long distance relocation service for customers who find themselves stranded by another moving company. Common rescue move scenarios include:A moving broker collected a deposit and the company that was supposed to show up never arrived. The customer has a lease ending today and nowhere to put their belongings.A moving company showed up on moving day and demanded a price significantly higher than the original quote — with belongings already loaded on the truck. The customer refuses to pay and the company drives away with everything.A customer booked a moving company that turned out to be unlicensed and uninsured. The company has disappeared and the customer is left with no mover and no recourse on the deposit.A last-minute job change, family emergency, or closing delay creates an urgent need to move with little or no advance notice.In every one of these situations Direct Relocation Services steps in as a licensed direct carrier with its own trucks and professional crews — providing a reliable alternative when everything else has fallen apart.The Moving Industry's Dirty SecretMoving brokers are the primary driver of moving fraud in the United States. A broker is not a moving company. A broker is a middleman who collects a deposit — typically hundreds or thousands of dollars — and sells the customer's move to the cheapest carrier available. The broker keeps a percentage of the total move cost and passes the rest to a third party carrier the customer has never vetted and never agreed to work with.The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration receives thousands of moving fraud complaints every year. The overwhelming majority involve brokers — companies that are legally permitted to operate but that prey on consumers who do not know the difference between a carrier and a broker.How to Tell the Difference Between a Carrier and a BrokerEvery consumer planning a long distance move should verify any moving company's status at motus.dot.gov before paying a deposit. Search the company's USDOT number and look for Entity Type: CARRIER and Broker Authority: NONE.If a company cannot provide a USDOT number or discourages verification — walk away.About the Direct Relocation Services Rescue Move ProgramDirect Relocation Services has been executing rescue moves since its founding in 2015. Over 11 years the company has helped hundreds of customers who were stranded, defrauded, or abandoned by brokers and unlicensed movers — often showing up within days or hours of the customer's crisis.The Rescue Move program reflects the company's core belief — that a great moving company should be there when customers need it most. Not just for the easy moves but for the hard ones too.Customers in need of a rescue move can call Direct Relocation Services at 855.378.3110 at any time. The company will assess the situation, provide an honest binding estimate, and dispatch a crew as quickly as logistics allow.Direct Relocation Services also dispatches trucks on short notice to help domestic abuse victims safely relocate — often extending flexible payment arrangements to customers in crisis. The company has a history of community involvement including free Christmas tree deliveries to single mothers and free school supply distributions to underprivileged children in South Florida.About Direct Relocation ServicesDirect Relocation Services is a licensed direct interstate carrier operating under USDOT #3000931 and MC #24036, headquartered at 4901 NW 17th Way Suite 605, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33309. Founded in 2015 by Justin Perez and Diego Asorey, the company has over 11 years of experience handling long distance relocations from Florida and Georgia to all 48 contiguous states. Direct Relocation Services is BBB A-Rated and Accredited with 580+ verified reviews across nine independent platforms. Proud partner of Move For Hunger. For more information visit directrelocationservices.com or call 855.378.3110.

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