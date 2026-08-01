Bench Fire containment climbs to 46 percent; Crews brace for Red Flag Warning conditions

Firefighters have reached a significant milestone on the lightning-caused Bench Fire, increasing containment to 46 percent. While the Oregon State Fire Marshal is demobilizing its structural task forces this evening, the agency is not fully leaving the incident during this critical period. Structural specialists will remain assigned to the fire to coordinate with wildland managers, and the Oregon State Fire Marshal remains prepared to quickly remobilize resources if conditions change and threats to the community resurface.

This transition is possible because structure protection objectives have been achieved and the immediate threat to homes and communities has been significantly reduced.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect today, and fire managers expect active fire behavior, especially on the western perimeter.

Northwest: Crews are using strategic firing operations to deepen containment lines at the fire's corner.

Crews are using to deepen containment lines at the fire's corner. Active Defense: Firefighters are holding and securing existing lines while scouting for backup containment locations to the west.

Firefighters are holding and securing existing lines while scouting for backup containment locations to the west. Aviation: Helicopters continue to use Lake Billy Chinook for water drops; boaters are reminded to give these aircraft plenty of space to ensure operations can continue safely.

Weather and Hazards: Challenging conditions are expected throughout Saturday, with temperatures reaching 80 degrees and humidity dropping into the low-to-mid 20s. Sustained winds of 20 mph are forecast, with gusts as high as 33 mph. This dry cold front is expected to bring persistent heat and strong winds into next week.

Evacuations and Safety: Those living near the fire should continue to monitor the official evacuation map.

Closures: Portions of the Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River National Grassland remain closed.

Portions of the Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River National Grassland remain closed. Restrictions: Stage 2 fire restrictions are still in effect for Jefferson County and Warm Springs.

Stage 2 fire restrictions are still in effect for Jefferson County and Warm Springs. Drones: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is active; any unauthorized drone flights will force the immediate grounding of all firefighting aircraft.

For the latest road conditions and fire traffic updates, please visit www.tripcheck.com. Daily updates are also available on the Bench Fire Facebook page.