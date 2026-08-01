Broadway Stars Join Effort to Fight Addiction - First Season of Bigvision announced

Reading Series at Bigvision

New Midtown NYC community space offers free, substance-free programming featuring Broadway artists, acclaimed creators, and recovery advocates.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bigvision today announced part of its inaugural Fall Season of programming and introduced its first class of Associate Artists.Located in a state of the art 4000 square foot space in Midtown, Bigvision is a substance free space for people to connect, to create, and to celebrate.Bigvision harnesses the transformative power of the arts, sports and fitness, and education to build sober communities, change national narratives about addiction and recovery, and ultimately save lives. Founded in memory of Isaac Goldberg Volkmar, we believe that a substance free life can - and should be - a joyful one.The inaugural Fall Season brings together some of Broadway's most celebrated artists alongside leaders from the recovery and health and human services communities for conversations, performances, readings, classes, comedy, music, and community events.All programming is free.To ensure access for those who need it most, Bigvision reserves seats at every event for partners throughout the recovery community, including residents and graduates of sober living homes and people in early recovery. Bigvision members receive guaranteed seating, with remaining tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis.Hazelden Betty Ford Speaker SeriesThe Speaker Series features artists and leaders sharing their experience, strength, and hope while reflecting on the role recovery has played in their lives.September 24 — Six-time Emmy Award winner Hank AzariaOctober 1 — Four-time Tony Award winner Tom KirdahyOctober 22 — Tony Award winner Clint RamosNovember 5 — Tony Award winner Annaleigh AshfordJanuary 28 - President and CEO of Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation Dr. Joseph LeePhilip Seymour Hoffman Reading SeriesThe Reading Series showcases new plays and musicals that challenge stigma and expand the conversation around addiction and recovery. Audiences will experience works in development performed by some of Broadway's leading artists in an intimate setting.September 10th - Listen, Nevermind by Hank Azaria, directed by Sean DanielsSeptember 14th - Sober Curious: A Musical Cabaret - written by New York Times bestselling author Michael Levin. Presented by Popular Shows.September 17 — Jill Takes a Break by Scott Rodgers, directed by Liz Cardenas, starring Thomas Sadoski. Presented by Ten To The Six Pictures as a fundraiser for their feature filmOctober 15 — More Than All the Sky, by Lori Ada Jaroslow and Morgan Hollingsworth, directed by Sean Daniels. Presented by Atomic Focus EntertainmentOctober 28th — Eleanore by Craig Lucas, directed by Sean Daniels, starring Robin Bartlett and Denis BoutsikarisNovember 16 — Family Weekend by Jake Brasch, directed by GT UpchurchDec 2-4 — The Adventure of Life, written and performed by Veronika Duerr, directed by Celine RosenthalClassesFree drop-in classes include:Creativity and RecoveryA monthly conversation/workshop, each with a different industry leader about the ways that recovery influenced their work, specific to their medium.September 9th - “Crafting and Publishing Narratives on Challenging Topics” with novelist Erin KharSeptember 26th - Prospectus: “Art of Healing” — a painting workshop for the journey of recovery with Christine MottauSept 29th - Sobriety and Creativity – Conversation with Elizabeth Addison, Cara Benson, Sean Daniels, and Erin KharOctober 7th - “How To Write A Fourth Step” taught by Adam BockNovember 18 - “Storytelling in Film: Building Trust + Boundaries” with Oscar Winning Documentary Filmmaker Ellen Gooseneberg KentBreathe Stretch Release - Every WednesdayPilatesBigvision Announces Its First Class of Associate ArtistsThe inaugural Associate Artists are:Elizabeth AddisonAnnaleigh AshfordHank AzariaDan BakkedahlAdam BockJake BraschNorbert Leo ButzMolly CardenJeremy CohenStephanie DemongPeter DuBoisVeronika DuerrLauren EnglishHalley FeifferArmand FieldsLance GardnerSarah Elizabeth GraceLauren GundersonDavid HanburyHarmonSean HudockDan JonesErin KharTony LarkinCraig LucasCasey MurphyClint RamosLisa RamirezDanny ScheieGwydion SuilebhanJoe TapperGregory TrecoBrant RussellTo reserve tickets, visit our calendar or download the Bigvision app at the Apple AppTo support Bigvision's lifesaving work, visit https://www.bigvision.nyc/donate Memberships are available at https://www.bigvision.nyc/309

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