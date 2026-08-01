Broadway Stars Join Effort to Fight Addiction - First Season of Bigvision announced
New Midtown NYC community space offers free, substance-free programming featuring Broadway artists, acclaimed creators, and recovery advocates.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bigvision today announced part of its inaugural Fall Season of programming and introduced its first class of Associate Artists.
Located in a state of the art 4000 square foot space in Midtown, Bigvision is a substance free space for people to connect, to create, and to celebrate.
Bigvision harnesses the transformative power of the arts, sports and fitness, and education to build sober communities, change national narratives about addiction and recovery, and ultimately save lives. Founded in memory of Isaac Goldberg Volkmar, we believe that a substance free life can - and should be - a joyful one.
The inaugural Fall Season brings together some of Broadway's most celebrated artists alongside leaders from the recovery and health and human services communities for conversations, performances, readings, classes, comedy, music, and community events.
All programming is free.
To ensure access for those who need it most, Bigvision reserves seats at every event for partners throughout the recovery community, including residents and graduates of sober living homes and people in early recovery. Bigvision members receive guaranteed seating, with remaining tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Hazelden Betty Ford Speaker Series
The Speaker Series features artists and leaders sharing their experience, strength, and hope while reflecting on the role recovery has played in their lives.
September 24 — Six-time Emmy Award winner Hank Azaria
October 1 — Four-time Tony Award winner Tom Kirdahy
October 22 — Tony Award winner Clint Ramos
November 5 — Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford
January 28 - President and CEO of Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation Dr. Joseph Lee
Philip Seymour Hoffman Reading Series
The Reading Series showcases new plays and musicals that challenge stigma and expand the conversation around addiction and recovery. Audiences will experience works in development performed by some of Broadway's leading artists in an intimate setting.
September 10th - Listen, Nevermind by Hank Azaria, directed by Sean Daniels
September 14th - Sober Curious: A Musical Cabaret - written by New York Times bestselling author Michael Levin. Presented by Popular Shows.
September 17 — Jill Takes a Break by Scott Rodgers, directed by Liz Cardenas, starring Thomas Sadoski. Presented by Ten To The Six Pictures as a fundraiser for their feature film
October 15 — More Than All the Sky, by Lori Ada Jaroslow and Morgan Hollingsworth, directed by Sean Daniels. Presented by Atomic Focus Entertainment
October 28th — Eleanore by Craig Lucas, directed by Sean Daniels, starring Robin Bartlett and Denis Boutsikaris
November 16 — Family Weekend by Jake Brasch, directed by GT Upchurch
Dec 2-4 — The Adventure of Life, written and performed by Veronika Duerr, directed by Celine Rosenthal
Classes
Free drop-in classes include:
Creativity and Recovery
A monthly conversation/workshop, each with a different industry leader about the ways that recovery influenced their work, specific to their medium.
September 9th - “Crafting and Publishing Narratives on Challenging Topics” with novelist Erin Khar
September 26th - Prospectus: “Art of Healing” — a painting workshop for the journey of recovery with Christine Mottau
Sept 29th - Sobriety and Creativity – Conversation with Elizabeth Addison, Cara Benson, Sean Daniels, and Erin Khar
October 7th - “How To Write A Fourth Step” taught by Adam Bock
November 18 - “Storytelling in Film: Building Trust + Boundaries” with Oscar Winning Documentary Filmmaker Ellen Gooseneberg Kent
Breathe Stretch Release - Every Wednesday
Pilates
Bigvision Announces Its First Class of Associate Artists
The inaugural Associate Artists are:
Elizabeth Addison
Annaleigh Ashford
Hank Azaria
Dan Bakkedahl
Adam Bock
Jake Brasch
Norbert Leo Butz
Molly Carden
Jeremy Cohen
Stephanie Demong
Peter DuBois
Veronika Duerr
Lauren English
Halley Feiffer
Armand Fields
Lance Gardner
Sarah Elizabeth Grace
Lauren Gunderson
David Hanbury
Harmon
Sean Hudock
Dan Jones
Erin Khar
Tony Larkin
Craig Lucas
Casey Murphy
Clint Ramos
Lisa Ramirez
Danny Scheie
Gwydion Suilebhan
Joe Tapper
Gregory Treco
Brant Russell
To reserve tickets, visit our calendar https://www.bigvision.nyc/calendar
or download the Bigvision app at the Apple App
To support Bigvision's lifesaving work, visit https://www.bigvision.nyc/donate.
Memberships are available at https://www.bigvision.nyc/309.
Sean D Daniels
Bigvision
+1 510-684-8071
email us here
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