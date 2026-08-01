Burroughs Presents at the SCAC Annual Leadership Conference
We are proud to share that Fairfield County Deputy Administrator Jonathan Burroughs was a featured presenter at the South Carolina Association of Counties Annual Leadership Conference, where he highlighted Fairfield County’s efforts to keep our community clean and beautiful.
A few years ago, Fairfield County Public Works launched a litter pickup and prevention program focused on reducing litter and promoting a cleaner, more beautiful Fairfield County. This initiative is a great example of how local leadership and dedicated employees can make a lasting difference in our community.
We are proud to see Fairfield County’s work recognized on a statewide stage! Thank you to Jonathan Burroughs and the Public Works team for their continued commitment to Keeping Fairfield County Beautiful!
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