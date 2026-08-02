Creative Talent Meets Charity in Olertis' National High Jewelry Design Competition

Where a design contest turns creativity into charitable impact.

Olertis launches a national High Jewelry design contest inviting creatives in the U.S. to compete for a $5,000 prize while supporting a charitable organization

In over 20 years in High Jewelry, I have come to understand that a true masterpiece is born out of a bold idea, not the tool used to produce it” — Natalie Richard

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Olertis announces today the national High Jewelry design contest. This initiative invites talented individuals across the United States to create the concept for an exclusive women's necklace. The talent search bridges exceptional creativity with a meaningful charitable mission, as the winning concept will ultimately be crafted into an exquisite handmade piece. One hundred percent of proceeds will go to support one of the major non-profit organizations in the United States.Olertis is seeking something different than other jewelry contests which typically focus on finished pieces. The company is looking for a unique, creative idea along with the individual who developed the idea. The jewelers firmly believe that a great idea can transform into a one-of-a-kind piece of High Jewelry in the hands of an experienced craftsman.This design competition welcomes applicants including jewelry designers, artists, illustrators, and innovators harnessing Artificial Intelligence (AI). Whether a concept was traditionally drawn by hand or boldly produced via AI technology, each submission will be judged on its originality, artistic strength, symbolism, and overall quality. No professional experience is needed, both seasoned designers and up-and-coming creative talent are encouraged to participate."In over 20 years in High Jewelry, I have come to understand that a true masterpiece is born out of a bold idea, not the tool used to produce it," says Natalie Richard, Chief Designer at Olertis. "Too often the jewelry industry is slow to embrace new technologies. To us at Olertis, it does not matter if your concept was drawn by hand or created with AI. What matters to us is capturing that raw creative spark and through masterful engineering, materialize it in 18K gold and diamonds. We believe this project shows that when design is uncompromised, it transcends luxury and becomes tangible aid to those who need it the most."The design contest revolves around the theme of the bird — a timeless symbol representing freedom, hope, imagination, and limitless creativity.Once a winning design concept is determined, it will be developed by Olertis' jewelry designers, engineers, and CAD specialists for production prior to being handcrafted from solid 18K gold, clear diamonds, rubies and other precious gemstones as called for by the design. The winner will receive a $5,000 cash prize as well as recognition as the originator of the chosen concept and the opportunity to collaborate with Olertis on future exclusive custom jewelry projects — thereby transforming the contest into a potential career opportunity.From Design Competition to Charitable ImpactThe completed necklace will be showcased at one or more of America's top jewelry exhibitions (such as the JCK Show in Las Vegas, the COUTURE Show in Las Vegas, or The Winter Show in New York), before being delivered to the private client who commissioned the piece. However, what sets this effort apart from others is what occurs beyond the exhibition stage. Through Olertis' commitment to charity, 100% of the proceeds generated by the sale of the commissioned necklace will be donated to one of three nationally respected non-profit organizations: Feeding America, Direct Relief or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. At the end of the contest, the company will announce the organization it has selected.These organizations serve critical humanitarian needs: combat hunger, provide emergency medical services and support children battling life-threatening diseases. By partnering with organizations with a well-established reputation and widespread social impact, Olertis intends to maximize the reach of a single winning idea extending far beyond the realm of High Jewelry.To view full details regarding the submission process, contest eligibility criteria, submission instructions and deadlines please refer to the official Jewelry Design Competition page . All contest rules, updates and relevant information will be posted on this website.About OlertisEstablished in the United States, Olertis is a premier custom jewelry brand created via advanced 3D CAD design methodologies combined with High Jewelry modeling techniques and artisanal craftsmanship. Over 35 years of industry experience provides an impressive portfolio of more than 3,500 one-of-a-kind custom jewelry pieces. From developing concepts assisted by AI technology to masterfully engineering pieces using solid gold and platinum materials, Olertis translates exclusive artistic visions into reality through unmatched quality and precision.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.