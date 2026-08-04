66th Genoa International Boat Show: Innovation, Italian excellence and international business meet the Mediterranean

Aerial view taken of the Genoa International Boat Show

Returning 1–6 October, Genoa International Boat Show reflects international confidence while unveiling an expanded waterfront and future-focused programme.

The Genoa International Boat Show is first and foremost a tool at the service of the yachting sector.” — Piero Formenti, President of Confindustria Nautica

GENOA, ITALY, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Making a welcome return to its traditional 1-6 October dates, the 66th edition confirms continued international confidence combined with an expanded and more intimate waterfront setting, and a programme centred on the future of the yachting world.With two months to go until the opening, the Genoa International Boat Show organised by Confindustria Nautica – Italian Marine Industry Association is preparing to welcome exhibitors and visitors from around the world this October for an edition that showcases the continued strength of Italy's marine sector and caters for the evolving priorities of international markets.Returning to its traditional October dates, this year's Show combines an expanded and redesigned waterfront venue and increased exhibitor space with a strengthened programme centred on business, innovation, sustainability and design. Changing global markets have done little to diminish exhibitor confidence, reinforcing Genoa's position as one of the world's leading international meeting places for the yachting community.An international meeting placeFor more than sixty years the Genoa International Boat Show has attracted businesses, institutions, designers and professionals from around the world, creating commercial opportunities, encouraging dialogue and showcasing the quality, creativity and engineering excellence that have become synonymous with Italy’s yachting industry.This year's edition demonstrates the confidence exhibitors continue to place in the Show and its future. Returning to October reinforces its place within the international yachting calendar while providing a valuable forum for business, collaboration and the exchange of ideas across the sector. With growing international participation, the Show continues to strengthen its role as a global meeting place for manufacturers, designers, innovators, suppliers and decision-makers.Shaping tomorrow's yachting industryInnovation and sustainability influence every aspect of the yachting industry, and both are reflected throughout this year's programme.The fifth World Yachting Sustainability Forum will bring together international speakers to explore the environmental, technological and economic challenges facing the sector, while the second edition of TechTrade Days will provide a dedicated B2B platform for more than 400 brands specialising in equipment, accessories and components, creating new opportunities for business development and international collaboration.Alongside professional training initiatives and the presentation of La Nautica in Cifre – the recognised annual report on Italy's marine sector – the programme also reveals the Show’s commitment to engaging the next generation of professionals and yachting enthusiasts. Competitive sailing plays an important role, reflecting the close relationship between elite sport, technological innovation and the wider marine industry. Following the appointment of Confindustria Nautica as the Strategic Marine Industry Advisory Partner for the 38th Louis Vuitton America's Cup, that partnership continues into this year's Show, joined by World Sailing, the Italian Sailing Federation (FIV), class associations and leading athletes.Design, innovation and Italian excellenceItalian design, engineering and craftsmanship remain defining characteristics of the Genoa International Boat Show, underpinning Italy's international reputation across the yachting world.The growing presence of yachts over 24 metres reflects the strength of Italy's superyacht industry, further reinforcing the country’s position as a global leader in yacht design, construction and technological innovation.The seventh Design Innovation Award will once again celebrate the creativity, ingenuity and technical excellence shaping today's marine world, recognising projects that combine design, innovation, functionality and sustainability. Participation is exclusively open to Italian and international exhibitors at the 66th Genoa International Boat Show.A Show and a city shaped by the seaMore than an exhibition, the Genoa International Boat Show invites visitors to experience one of the Mediterranean's great maritime cities.Set against Genoa's regenerated waterfront, the Show places international business, design and innovation alongside contemporary architecture, Italian hospitality and centuries of maritime heritage. With much of the event unfolding on or beside the water, it offers an experience that sets the Show apart on the international yachting calendar.The completion of the Waterfront di Levante – part of the wider regeneration masterplan designed by acclaimed architect Renzo Piano – and the opening of the new Palasport Pavilion mark an important milestone in the evolution of both the Show and the city itself. Together they create a more open and connected waterfront, expanding exhibition space while bringing hospitality, culture and public life closer together. Reflecting the Show's Made of Sea identity, the redeveloped venue is more closely integrated with its maritime setting, with canals weaving through the exhibition, open sea views and thousands of sea trials taking place throughout the six-day event.Commenting on this year's edition, Piero Formenti, President of Confindustria Nautica – the Italian Marine Industry Association, said:"The Genoa International Boat Show is first and foremost a tool at the service of the yachting sector. Returning to October responds to the needs of businesses and the positive response from exhibitors confirms their continued confidence in the Show and the direction we have taken. Our objective is to support competitiveness, encourage international dialogue and create value for businesses and for Italy."Running from 1-6 October 2026, the 66th Genoa International Boat Show will welcome international businesses, designers, innovators, institutions and visitors for six days of exhibitions, conferences and events celebrating Italian excellence, marine innovation and the enduring appeal of the Mediterranean.

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