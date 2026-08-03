Virtual On Advances Its Digital Resurrection Technology for Lifelike Historical Holograms

Digital Resurrection Motorsports Hall of Fame Daytona Beach USA Hologram Human Projection Anderson Museum S. Carolina Stage Hologram Barcelona Spain

Virtual On unveils enhanced Digital Resurrection technology, combining AI and holography to bring historical figures back as interactive digital humans.

Digital Resurrection allows history to speak again, creating experiences that audiences never forget.” — Gerardo, Director, Virtual On

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virtual On has announced major enhancements to its Digital Resurrection technology, which combines artificial intelligence, digital human creation, and holographic displays to recreate deceased individuals as lifelike, interactive holograms.Unlike traditional video or CGI presentations, Digital Resurrection enables audiences to experience historical figures, founders, scientists, artists or family members as if they were physically present. The system recreates their appearance, voice, mannerisms and personality using historical documents, photographs, video, audio recordings and AI-driven language models.The technology has applications across museums, visitor attractions, corporate heritage centres, education, tourism, memorial experiences and live events."People don't simply want information anymore—they want experiences," said Gerardo, Director of Virtual On. "Digital Resurrection transforms history from something you read into someone you can meet."Virtual On integrates several advanced technologies into a single solution, including:• AI-powered digital humans• Voice cloning and multilingual conversation Holographic projection systems• Transparent portable screen• Large-scale immersive installationsThe company designs complete turnkey experiences, from historical research and AI training to holographic hardware installation and audiovisual production.Museums can allow visitors to interview historical characters. Companies can bring founders back to tell their own story. Educational institutions can create immersive lessons where famous scientists or inventors explain their discoveries directly to students.Digital Resurrection can also be adapted for entertainment, exhibitions, cultural institutions and premium brand experiences seeking memorable audience engagement.As artificial intelligence rapidly changes the way people interact with digital content, Virtual On believes immersive storytelling represents the next evolution of communication.More information about the technology is available at: https://virtualongroup.com/digital-resurrection/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.