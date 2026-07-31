Governor Abbott Marks Successful Trading Launch Of Texas Stock Exchange

TEXAS, July 31 - July 31, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued the following statement on the successful launch of full production trading on the Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE):

“On this historic day, Texas asserts its place as the financial capital of America. The Texas Stock Exchange now operates at full capacity and projects the economic strength of Texas across the nation and the world. This state-of-the-art platform affirms Texas’ leadership in free enterprise and capital markets. We will make Texas stronger and more prosperous than ever before.”

The Texas Stock Exchange is the first and only fully integrated, national securities exchange built, headquartered, and incorporated in Texas. Based in Dallas, TXSE received approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 30, 2025.

Governor Abbott has championed the Texas Stock Exchange since its announcement. In September 2024, the Governor celebrated its creation during a press conference at the Governor’s Mansion. The Governor congratulated the exchange upon receiving SEC approval in September 2025. On July 6, 2026, as trading operations began, Governor Abbott welcomed the opening of the Texas Stock Exchange and the greater competition and opportunity it brings to American capital markets.

The exchange followed a phased rollout beginning on July 6 and completed on schedule on July 31, with all National Market System symbols now available to trade on the exchange.