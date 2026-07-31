Governor Abbott Meets With U.S. Secretary Of The Air Force

TEXAS, July 31 - July 31, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today met with U.S. Secretary of the Air Force Troy E. Meink at the Governor’s Mansion. They were joined by Gwen Griffin, Chair of the Texas Space Commission, State Representative Greg Bonnen, and Lieutenant General Douglas A. Schiess of the U.S. Space Force.

The leaders discussed practical ways the State of Texas can continue to support Air Force bases across the state, grow missions, and deliver greater military value and efficiencies. Texas is home to multiple major Air Force installations that play critical roles in training, readiness, and national defense.

The meeting also marked the announcement of a new 10-year, up to $300 million Partnership Intermediary Agreement between the Texas Space Commission, the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory, and the United States Space Force. The agreement positions the Space Commission as a neutral broker to accelerate technology transfer, expand collaboration among government, industry, and academia, and advance critical space capabilities while developing the skilled workforce needed to sustain American leadership in space.

Texas remains a national leader in space and a strong partner for the U.S. Air Force and Space Force as the state works to expand missions and strengthen capabilities that serve both Texas and the nation.

Additional photos will be provided here when available.