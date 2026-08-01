TROOP A NEWS RELEASE

August 1, 2026



Troopers Investigating Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash in Livingston Parish

Baton Rouge – Shortly after 11:00 p.m. on July 31, 2026, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA 16 near Ben Fugler Road in Livingston Parish. The crash claimed the life of 39-year-old David Davies of Slidell.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Davies was driving a 2020 Toyota Tundra south on LA 16. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle exited the roadway to the right and struck a tree.

Davies was not properly restrained, sustained fatal injuries, and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Impairment is unknown; however, a routine toxicology sample will be obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police reminds motorists that every decision made behind the wheel matters. Drivers should remain alert, avoid distractions and impairment, and always stay focused on the roadway. A momentary lapse in attention can have devastating consequences. Additionally, properly wearing a seat belt significantly reduces the risk of serious injury or death in a crash by helping occupants remain properly positioned inside the vehicle. Every trip, regardless of distance, should begin with buckling up.

Contact Information:

Trooper Shelby Mayfield

Louisiana State Police

Public Affairs Section – Troop A

Phone: (225) 921-1384

[email protected]