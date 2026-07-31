Governor Kelly Proclaims August as Immunization Awareness Month in Kansas

At an official signing ceremony, Governor Laura Kelly officially proclaimed August as Immunization Awareness Month across the state, recognizing the importance of immunization in protecting Kansans of all ages from preventable disease. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) joins the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and partners nationally and across the state in this one-month observance to highlight the importance of on-time, routine immunization to protect people of all ages against vaccine-preventable diseases.

“National Immunization Awareness Month is an opportunity to remind Kansas that routine immunizations remain one of the safest and most effective ways to prevent serious disease,” KDHE Chief Medical Officer Dereck Totten said. “By staying up to date on recommended vaccines, we protect not only ourselves, but also our families, our neighbors, and the health of communities across Kansas.”

Vaccines are widely regarded as well-tested and cost-effective public health tools to help prevent disease, reduce severe illness, and protect communities from outbreaks. Parents and guardians are encouraged to review their children’s immunization records ahead of the school year, and Kansans of all ages are encouraged to talk with their healthcare provider to ensure they are up to date on recommended vaccinations throughout their lifespan to protect their health and the health of their families and communities.

Throughout August, KDHE and partners across the state will work to raise awareness of the importance of immunization and promote evidence-based resources regarding staying up to date on routine immunizations.

To learn more about Immunization Awareness Month, visit https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/php/national-immunization-awareness-month/index.html

To find your recommended vaccinations, visit https://www.kdhe.ks.gov/2319/For-Patients.

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