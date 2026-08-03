SMARTY SOCIAL LAUNCHES STORYENGINE™ TO HELP HEALTHCARE BRANDS TURN HUMAN STORIES INTO SCALABLE ASSETS

New storytelling system transforms how healthcare brands capture patient, clinician, and creator stories once and build them to scale for AI-driven discovery.

ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smarty Social, a social-first digital agency specializing in healthcare marketing, today announced the launch of Smarty StoryEngine™, a storytelling content system designed to help healthcare brands capture and scale authentic human stories, and distribute it across all marketing channels and platforms efficiently.Built specifically for regulated industries like healthcare, StoryEngine™ transforms patient, provider, clinician, executive, creator, and key opinion leader conversations into long-term storytelling assets designed to build trust, increase discoverability, and drive commercial growth.“In a world increasingly shaped by algorithms and AI-generated content, human stories become even more important to drive discoverability and performance across digital channels,” said Jami Eidsvold, CEO and Founder of Smarty Social. “The stories that stop people are the ones that feel real. Real patients. Real providers. Real experiences. That human proof becomes one of the most valuable assets a healthcare brand can build.”The rise of AI-generated content has fundamentally changed the content landscape. While content production becomes easier, trust is harder to earn. Healthcare brands are not competing on volume alone. They are competing on credibility.“The healthcare brands building the strongest trust today are not necessarily the ones producing the most content,” said Eidsvold. “They are the brands telling authentic human stories that meet audiences at the exact moment they are searching for answers, validation, or connection.”Too often, healthcare brands invest heavily in patient interviews, clinician testimonials, provider conversations, and creator collaborations for a single campaign or launch moment, only for those stories to disappear once the campaign ends. Valuable footage, insights, and emotional moments are underutilized.StoryEngine™ was created to change that.“We’ve seen it over and over for the past 13 years,” said Eidsvold. “A client invests significant budget for a production shoot. We capture incredible human moments and then most of that footage is left on the cutting room floor once the campaign is shipped and delivered. That’s not a content problem. That’s a business problem, so we built StoryEngine to change that.”Rather than treating content as disposable campaign output, StoryEngine™ is a connected storytelling ecosystem where every captured story can continue creating value long after the original campaign ends.The launch reflects Smarty Social’s continued expansion beyond traditional social media management into scalable storytelling systems built for the future of healthcare discovery, trust-building, and audience engagement.For more information about Smarty StoryEngine™, visit www.smartysocialmedia.com/our-services/smarty-storyengine # # #Media Contact:Jami RogersVP of GrowthSmarty Social Media714.655.1498jr@smartysm.com*************************About Smarty Social MediaSmarty Social is a social-first agency specializing exclusively in healthcare, MedTech, aesthetics, biotech, and life sciences marketing. Smarty helps brands navigate regulated environments through social-first strategy, content production, creator partnerships, live event activation, paid media, customer experience, and digital storytelling systems designed to connect life-changing innovations with the people who need them.Learn more at www.smartysm.com About StoryEngineSmarty StoryEngine™ combines storytelling strategy, social-first production, content architecture, search-informed audience insights, and long-term asset management into one integrated system designed specifically for the realities of healthcare marketing and compliance-driven environments.Learn more at www.smartysocialmedia.com/our-services/smarty-storyengine

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