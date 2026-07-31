Press statements by the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan

AZERBAIJAN, July 31 - Statement by President Sadyr Zhaparov

- Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

Dear representatives of the media,

Today, with great pleasure, we welcome the President of Azerbaijan, His Excellency Ilham Heydarovich, and members of the Azerbaijani delegation to the hospitable Kyrgyz land.

I thank you for accepting my invitation to pay a state visit to the Kyrgyz Republic.

I am confident that this visit will give a new impetus to the further strengthening of our brotherly relations. Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan consistently support each other and successfully coordinate approaches on issues of mutual interest. I note with satisfaction that the political dialogue between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan is now at its highest level. Regular contacts and mutual trust lay a solid foundation for the further strengthening of the allied relations established today.

Mr. President and I held detailed and trusting talks on the entire spectrum of Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani cooperation. Under our co-chairmanship, the 3rd meeting of the Interstate Council was held, and a protocol was signed. We heard a report on the implementation of the Council's decisions and discussed the progress of joint initiatives, including the activities of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Development Fund.

We reviewed key areas of bilateral interaction and outlined further steps to develop our partnership. An important outcome of today's negotiations was the signing of the Treaty on Allied Relations. This truly historic event marks a new stage in Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani cooperation. In addition, a solid package of bilateral documents was signed, covering energy, transport, cybersecurity, education, financial market regulation, as well as the circulation of precious metals. We noted the steady development of trade and economic cooperation and the stable growth of bilateral trade turnover. We agreed to continue creating favorable conditions for expanding business ties and implementing joint investment projects. Today, within the framework of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstam Development Fund, three joint projects were inaugurated, and the implementation of eight initiatives was launched.

We paid special attention to the development of transport corridors and the efficient utilization of the transit potential of our countries. We highlighted the important role of Azerbaijan as a key link in the Middle Corridor connecting Central Asia with European markets. We also discussed promising areas of cooperation in the energy sector and opportunities for implementing joint projects. Today, the grand opening of the first five-star hotel built by the Azerbaijani side on the shores of Lake Issyk-Kul will take place.

I am confident that this project will become another symbol of the strong friendship between our peoples and will make a significant contribution to the development of tourism potential.

I would like to highlight our effective interaction within international organizations. I invited His Excellency Ilham Heydarovich to take part in the solemn opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games, the upcoming SCO plus Summit, as well as the 2nd “Bishkek+25” Global Mountain Summit, which will take place on October 21–23, 2027, in Bishkek.

In conclusion, I would like to express my satisfaction with the outcomes of today's negotiations.

Dear Ilham Heydarovich, I am grateful to you for the insightful exchange of views, your personal attention to the development of Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani relations, and your unwavering commitment to strengthening friendship between our peoples. The agreements reached confirm the mutual desire of Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan to further deepen allied relations.

Thank you for your attention.

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Statement by President Ilham Aliyev

-Dear Sadyr Nurgozhoevich.

Dear friends.

First of all, I would like to once again express my gratitude to you, dear Mr. President, for the invitation to pay a state visit to Kyrgyzstan and for the traditional hospitality extended to me on the brotherly land of Kyrgyzstan. Today, together with you, we have raised our interstate relations to the highest level, once again demonstrating our joint desire to strengthen our cooperation.

Allied relations entail great responsibility, and we are prepared to shoulder it. We will continue to support each other in all undertakings: on international platforms, in the trade and economic sphere, and in strengthening security.

As you noted, the package of documents signed today demonstrates the broad scope of our interaction. I am confident that, as a results of my visit, the agreements reached will be implemented as successfully as all previous agreements.

Today, we agreed to double the capital of the Joint Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan investment fund to 200 million US dollars. I am confident that this is also not the limit, because the presentation we received on the Fund’s activities indicates that it is being filled with concrete substance. A great number of projects are being implemented in Kyrgyzstan, creating joint ventures, new jobs, and strengthening the economic potential of our interaction.

Furthermore, today we will join our colleagues in the opening of the Baku Hotel, which is also a joint decision of ours. We are very pleased and proud that the first five-star hotel on the shores of Issyk-Kul has been constructed with funds from the Azerbaijani government and bears the name “Baku.”

We also invariably express our gratitude for the assistance in the reconstruction of Garabagh. Together with you, we participated in the opening of the Manas school in the Aghdam district, which was a major contribution by the Kyrgyz people to the restoration of Garabagh, which remained under occupation for 30 years.

We have so much that binds us together in terms of history, culture, and our respect for the outstanding representatives of our peoples. Together, we also unveiled a monument to Chingiz Aitmatov in Baku and a park bearing his name. These places, too, are closely connected with the life and legacy of Chingiz Aitmatov. Today, we held our meeting in a house associated with him, with his portrait displayed on its walls. All of this reflects our mutual aspiration to grow closer to one another.

I also will not forget how a few years ago we jointly opened the Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani Friendship Park in Bishkek. This is also a symbol of our joint cooperation in the capital.

The humanitarian ties we discussed today, cultural events, the Days of Culture of Kyrgyzstan in Azerbaijan and of Azerbaijan in Kyrgyzstan— all of this creates a positive atmosphere and once again demonstrates how close our peoples are, bound by common roots and united within a number of international organizations.

I would like to express special gratitude to you, as well as to all other presidents of the Central Asian countries, for including Azerbaijan as a full member of the Consultative Meeting of the Central Asian States, which is now called the Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan. And the next meeting will take place literally in a short while. Once again, I express my gratitude for such a benevolent attitude, and once again for this high award.

For my part, I would like to invite you to pay another state visit to Azerbaijan at a time convenient for you. Thank you for your attention.