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State visit of Ilham Aliyev to Kyrgyzstan

AZERBAIJAN, July 31 - Press statements by the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan Statement by President Sadyr Zhaparov

- Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

Dear representatives of the media,

Today, with great pleasure, we welcome the President of Azerbaijan, His Excellency Ilham Heydarovich, and members of the Azerbaijani delegation to the hospitable...

31 July 2026, 09:21

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State visit of Ilham Aliyev to Kyrgyzstan

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