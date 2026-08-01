First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on passing of People’s Poet Nariman Hasanzada
AZERBAIJAN, August 1 - 01 August 2026, 14:05
First Vice President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official media accounts regarding the passing of People’s Poet Nariman Hasanzada.
Presents the post:
“Nariman Hasanzada has passed away. His memory will live on in my heart forever—not only as a great Master and People's Poet, but, above all, as a radiant, kind, caring, and sincere individual—a truly great human being in the truest sense of the word. May Allah rest his soul in peace.”
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