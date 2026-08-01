FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Chicken Salad Product that May Be Contaminated with Listeria

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for Curry Chicken Salad due to concerns that the product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes (Lm). A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase.

The Curry Chicken Salad item was produced on July 22, 2026. The following product subject to the public health alert is [view labels]:

8-oz. plastic packages containing portions of "CURRY CHICKEN SALAD" with a USE BY: 07/30/2026 printed on the back label.

The products bear establishment number "P-39928" inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Oregon and Washington.

The problem was discovered during routine establishment testing.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

Consumption of food contaminated with Lm can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections can occur in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them.These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Media and consumers with questions regarding the public health alert can contact Ernie Spada Jr., Sr. Vice President/Owner of Mary's Harvest Fresh Foods, Inc., at (503)-288-8300 or eiii@mlffv.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.