Maple Leaf Foods Inc. Recalls Not Ready-To-Eat (NRTE) Bacon Product Imported without the Benefit of Import Reinspection

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc., located in Lisle, Illinois, is recalling approximately 12,036 pounds of not ready-to-eat (NRTE) smoked bacon product that was imported from Canada without the benefit of import reinspection into the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The NRTE refrigerated smoked bacon product was produced June 9, 2026, June 10, 2026, June 12, 2026, June 13, 2026, and June 15, 2026. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

12-oz vacuum package of "Royale Natural Applewood Smoked ALL NATURAL Uncured Bacon Product of Canada" with sell by dates of "SEP 01 2026" and "SEP 07 2026" printed on the side of the package

12-oz vacuum package of "TOP VALU Uncured Hardwood Smoked Bacon PRODUCT OF CANADA" with various sell by dates of "SEP 01 2026", "SEP 02 2026", "SEP 04 2026", "SEP 05 2026", and "SEP 07 2026" printed on the side of the package

The product subject to recall bears Canadian establishment number "EST. 1" printed on the side the package, and health certificate "2026-S732971612" on master case boxes. This item was further distributed to Grocery Outlet distributors and retailers in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS inspection activities.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness or injury due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness or injury should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators and freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Media and consumers with questions regarding the public health alert can contact Adam Emery, Vice President, Communications, Maple Leaf Foods, Inc., at 416-518-5131 or adam.emery@mapleleaf.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.