Advanced Moving & Storage Expands Local Moving Service To Des Plaines, Illinois

Dedicated Crews Operating From The Nearby Bensenville Now Serve Des Plaines Households And Businesses With Faster Response Times Across The O'Hare Corridor

BENSENVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --DES PLAINES, Ill., August 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Moving & Storage, a Chicago-area moving company , has expanded its local moving service to Des Plaines, Illinois. Dedicated crews now operate out of the company's nearby Bensenville branch, giving Des Plaines households and businesses direct access to residential moving, commercial moving, long-distance moving, packing, and storage under one roof.Des Plaines sits along the O'Hare corridor, one of the busiest relocation zones in the northwest suburbs, where tight move windows and airport-area traffic put a premium on scheduling and speed. Running crews out of the Bensenville branch, only a short drive from the city, lets Advanced Moving & Storage reserve time slots more flexibly and reach Des Plaines addresses faster than crews dispatched from farther out.On every Des Plaines job, our Des Plaines movers crew packs fragile and everyday items, documents each box and piece of furniture in a written inventory, and transfers the load to the new address with the contents accounted for from door to door. The same crews handle office and commercial relocations, long-distance moves out of state, standalone packing service, and short-term or long-term storage for customers who need to stage a move in phases."Des Plaines has been one of our busiest destinations in the O'Hare corridor for years, and dedicated coverage from the Bensenville branch is our answer to that demand," said a spokesperson for Advanced Moving & Storage. "Residents here get a crew that can reach them quickly, hold a firm arrival window, and handle everything from a studio apartment to a full commercial relocation. Our goal is to make the move the least stressful part of settling into Des Plaines."Des Plaines residents and business owners can book a crew or request a written estimate through the company's website. Advanced Moving & Storage recommends reserving early during the peak spring and summer season, when demand across the O'Hare corridor is highest and calendars fill quickly.About Advanced Moving & StorageAdvanced Moving & Storage is a Chicago-area moving company serving Cook, DuPage, Lake, Kane, and Will counties from three branches in Bensenville, Lisle, and Buffalo Grove. The company provides residential moving, commercial moving, long-distance moving, packing, and storage, and operates under U.S. DOT authority number 872553. To learn more about the areas served, visit https://chicagomoving.com/areas-we-serve/ . To book a move or request an estimate, visit https://chicagomoving.com/get-a-quote/ Media ContactAdvanced Moving & StoragePhone: +1-630-790-2500Website: https://chicagomoving.com/get-a-quote/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.