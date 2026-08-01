Little Patuxent Exposed Sewer Crossings Sewer & Stream Stabilization Project to Begin

ELLICOTT CITY, MD – A Howard County construction project to install stream bed and bank stabilization to address exposed sewer lines within the Little Patuxent River between Beechwood Drive and Stevens Forest Road in Columbia, will begin on or about Monday, August 10. The project includes replacing an 8-inch A.C. sewer pipe with ductile iron pipe within the Little Patuxent River and providing protection and stabilization. Weather permitting, the project is expected to be completed by mid-October 2026.

The project is part of the County’s Department of Public Works’ (DPW) ongoing efforts to protect this critical infrastructure to ensure continued and reliable sewer service, as well as to prevent any potential environmental impact to the Little Patuxent River.

While the project is not expected to impact the flow of vehicular and pedestrian traffic in the area, signs have been posted to alert community members of the construction work, which is expected to take place Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For questions or concerns about Capital Project S-6601, contact Public Works Customer Service at 410-313-3440 or email publicworks@howardcountymd.gov.