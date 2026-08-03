Sam, The Support Platform for Women™ Launches Career and Retirement Support for Women 50+

The Support Platform for Women™

Sam introduces expert-led webinars and "Pay What You Can" 1:1 sessions to guide women over 50 through career pivots, caregiving, and life after full-time work.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sam, The Support Platform for Women™, today announced new accessible career and retirement offerings designed to equip women navigating career pivots and retirement transitions after 50. Through 30-minute complimentary webinars, live Q&As, and personalized 1:1 coaching, Sam provides practical strategies to counter workplace bias, re-enter the job market, or reimagine life after a primary career. To ensure no woman is priced out of guidance during critical shifts, Sam is introducing a flexible "Pay What You Can" feature across select 1:1 sessions.These offerings arrive at a crucial juncture for women in the workforce. Recent employment benchmarks from the Employee Benefit Research Institute (EBRI) and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show that over 50% of workers over 50 face involuntary job exits, being pushed out before their planned retirement and losing critical income right at the height of their earning power. Compounding this, the latest Women in the Workplace report by McKinsey & Company and LeanIn.org indicates that promotion rates for mid-to-late career women stall out at just 4%.At the same time, women nearing retirement age face multigenerational and financial pressures never seen before. Today’s 50+ demographic is caught in an intense squeeze: recent Pew Research and AARP demographic tracking show that nearly half of adults over 50 are housing or financially supporting adult children, while over 60% of those caring for aging parents are women in this exact age group."The picture that we were sold: a linear career that eases into a happy retirement is just not the case for women anymore – not when you're navigating workplace bias, economic shifts, and multigenerational caregiving all at once. At Sam, we’re delivering practical strategies, guidance, and accessible pricing so women can navigate this with professionals in their corner.” — Abby Nydam, Founder and CEO of SamFeatured Webinars & Expert Guidance1. Finding Work After 50Focus: Overcoming ageism and career stagnation in a market where promotions for senior women are scarce and involuntary separations are rising. Led by a Sam Career Expert, this session shares real-world strategies for reframing decades of expertise into a competitive hiring edge, modernizing job search tactics, and positioning women over 50 for meaningful, well-compensated roles.2. Redesigning Retirement: Navigating the Next ChapterFocus: Tackling the human and logistical realities of modern retirement. Moving far beyond the "sailboat myth," a Sam Retirement Expert provides a dedicated space for women balancing financial pressures, multi-generational household dynamics (adult kids and aging parents), and the personal identity shift that comes with leaving a long-term career.Personalized 1:1 Strategy Sessions & "Pay What You Can" AccessFollowing each 30-minute introductory webinar, participants have the opportunity to book private, 1:1 sessions directly with Sam Experts. Through the new "Pay What You Can" model, participants can select a contribution level that fits their current financial reality, removing traditional cost barriers during times of transition or job search.Registration & AvailabilityRegistration for the introductory webinars and 1:1 sessions is now open. To view the upcoming schedule or book a session under the Pay What You Can feature, visit wearesam.co/support-after-50 . To find out more about Sam and build a free personalized dashboard, please visit: wearesam.co About SamSam is The Support Platform for Women™ with vetted Experts providing 1:1 one-hour sessions at a time, a dedicated Navigator, tools, and events. Sam is a new category of support providing private 1:1 sessions and custom group sessions (available by request) across: Career, Financial, Eldercare & Caregiving, Grief, Mindset & Habits, Civic & Community Engagement, and Relationships & Sex.Media Contact Please contact the Sam Communications Team for press inquiries at hello@towardbetter.me.

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