Moores Lab AI Launches SpecAgent, the Latest Product in its MooreIP Platform for Full-Lifecycle Silicon Engineering

Moores Lab AI

AI agent turns fragmented design intent into a structured, verifiable IP specification

Every customer project we’ve worked on has the same root problem: the spec everyone thinks they’re building to isn’t the spec that actually exists.” — Shelly Henry, CEO, Moores Lab AI

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moores Lab AI ™, a developer of AI-driven tools for semiconductor design and verification, today announced the general availability of SpecAgent ™, a new product that captures and structures design intent so hardware teams verify against a single, reliable source of truth from day one.Verification failures start with the spec. Design intent is rarely captured in one place; requirements are scattered across documents, Slack messages, email threads, presentations, and hallway conversations. Architects and design-verification (DV) engineers routinely interpret the same intent differently, and misalignment surfaces late in the process as costly bugs. As specifications drift out of date, teams designing and verifying without a shared foundation lose engineering time to rework instead of innovation.SpecAgent addresses this by ingesting requirements from across a team's existing documentation and communication channels into a single, structured specification. It organizes design intent into consistent, traceable requirements that eliminate ambiguity, and keeps that specification current as requirements evolve, giving architects, designers, and DV engineers a living document to build and verify against, rather than a static one they must constantly reconcile by hand."Every customer project we’ve worked on has the same root problem: the spec everyone thinks they’re building to isn’t the spec that actually exists," said Shelly Henry, CEO of Moores Lab AI. "SpecAgent gives teams one living source of design intent instead of a folder full of conflicting documents. Getting the specification right the first time is what makes every downstream stage of chip development faster, and it’s why we are so excited to announce its availability."SpecAgent is the latest product in the MooreIP ™ platform, which Moores Lab AI is building to automate the full IP development lifecycle, from specification through signoff. The platform's product lineup follows the natural sequence of chip development: SpecAgent (specification, available now) followed by DesignAgent™ (design, coming soon), VerifAgent™ (verification), DebugAgent™ (debug), CoverageAgent™ (coverage), and SignoffAgent™ (signoff, coming soon). Together, the agents are designed to keep every stage of IP development working from the same aligned source of truth, reducing the rework that occurs when teams discover misalignment late.Early results from Moores Lab AI's customers point to the impact of starting development with a clear, shared specification: teams have seen spec generation run up to 3x faster, team alignment efficiency improve by more than 60%, and overall time to market drop by as much as 50%.SpecAgent is available now. Semiconductor design and verification teams can schedule a demo at www.mooreslab.ai/products/mooreip-specagent About Moores Lab AIMoores Lab AI builds AI agents that automate the silicon development lifecycle, from specification through signoff. Its MooreIP platform gives IP teams a shared, living source of design intent, while its MooreSoC™ family helps teams architect, integrate, and verify SoCs at system scale. Moores Lab AI is based in Austin, Texas. Learn more at www.mooreslab.ai

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