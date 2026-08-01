Chairman Boozman Releases Updated Farm Bill 2.0 Text, Announces Business Meeting

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Chairman John Boozman (R-AR) released revised legislative text for Farm Bill 2.0, the Agricultural Act of 2026, that will deliver vital support to farmers, ranchers, foresters and rural communities. The updated bill, which the committee will mark up next week, includes new language authorizing year-round sales of E15 and extending the timeline for states to restore the integrity of SNAP benefits through improved administration that reduces payment error rates.

“Farm Bill 2.0 is built for the people who feed America. Farm families are facing extremely challenging circumstances, with some deciding it’s not worth continuing their operations. This bill strengthens the future of agriculture, supports rural communities and provides farmers, ranchers and producers with indispensable resources and tools, all of which serve to ensure America’s food security for generations to come. Members on both sides of the aisle will find their priorities reflected in this bill. It also responds to concerns that states need additional time to strengthen administration of SNAP benefits and reduce payment error rates with a commonsense solution. We owe it to our dedicated farmers to move this legislation across the finish line and to the president’s desk to be signed into law. I look forward to next week’s markup,” Boozman said.

Click HERE for legislative text.

Click HERE for a title-by-title summary.

Click HERE for a section-by-section.

Click HERE for an overview.

Business Meeting

Date: Thursday, August 6, 2026

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Location: 318 Russell Senate Office Building

What: Markup of the Agricultural Act of 2026

Watch: https://www.agriculture.senate.gov/hearings

Media Guidance: Congressionally credentialed members planning to attend the hearing should RSVP to their respective gallery:

Daily Press Gallery (202) 224-0241

Periodical Press Gallery (202) 224-0265

Press Photographer Gallery (202) 224-6548

Radio TV Gallery (202) 224-6421