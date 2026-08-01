One Place Locators Adds Bilingual Agents to Serve Austin's Diverse Renter Population

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Austin apartment locating service expands multilingual team as the city's 257,000-plus renter households reflect growing demand for accessible search support.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One Place Locators , a women-owned apartment locating service headquartered in Austin, TX, has expanded its agent roster to include 9 bilingual Spanish-English locators led by Tony Vargus, broadening access to its free apartment search service for renters across 14 Central Texas cities.The team expansion responds to a measurable gap in the local rental market. Austin's Hispanic and Latino residents account for roughly 32 percent of the city's population of nearly one million, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates, yet few apartment locating services in the region staff agents who can conduct a full search consultation in Spanish. Meanwhile, research from the National Fair Housing Alliance has documented that deaf and hard-of-hearing renters encounter discriminatory treatment during the housing search at rates that exceed those of hearing applicants, a barrier that compounds the already complex process of comparing lease terms, calculating deposits, and scheduling tours across multiple properties.Among the agents pushing this effort is Karen Franco, whose Spanish-language consultations have drawn direct recognition from clients. The team also includes Yuly Carmona and Miriam Vargas, both of whom work with Central Texas renters navigating the One Place Locators search process in Spanish."When a renter can describe what they need in their own language, whether that's Spanish or English, they share more detail about what actually matters to them, and we match them with better options faster," said Michelle Morgan, Co-Owner of One Place Locators in Austin, TX . "We've watched the difference that makes in real time. A client who might have settled for the first available unit instead walks into a place that fits their commute, their budget, and their household."The company's search process begins with a detailed intake conversation covering budget, neighborhood preferences, amenities, and move-in timeline. Agents then curate a shortlist drawn from relationships with apartment communities across Austin, Round Rock, Georgetown, Cedar Park, Pflugerville, Leander, Buda, Kyle, and six additional Central Texas markets. Tours are scheduled and coordinated by the agent, and the team walks each renter through application requirements and lease terms before signing, a sequence that becomes significantly more effective when conducted without a language barrier.Since its 2024 founding by co-owners Jess, Anna, and Michelle, One Place Locators has accumulated more than 657+ five-star client reviews. The service remains free to renters; apartment communities pay a referral fee after a signed lease. The company also operates One Place Realty for home sales under the same leadership team.Austin renters who prefer to conduct their apartment search in Spanish can contact One Place Locators at (512) 503-4355 or submit an inquiry through the search form at https://oneplacelocators.com/ One Place Apartment Locators is a women-owned, TREC-licensed apartment locating company based at 811 W St Johns Ave #2103 in Austin, TX. Founded in 2024, the company serves renters across 14 Central Texas cities with a free, agent-guided search process that covers consultation, property curation, tour coordination, and lease-term review. The team holds a combined 15-plus years of Austin real estate experience and maintains client satisfaction with more than 657+ five-star reviews.###Media ContactOne Place LocatorsAddress: 811 W St Johns Ave #2103, Austin, TX 78752Phone: (512) 503-4355Website: https://oneplacelocators.com/

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