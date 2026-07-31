President Trump Hosts Historic Cabinet Meeting at Camp David

President Donald J. Trump convened his Cabinet today for the first live, televised Cabinet meeting at Camp David in American history. The session showcased the Trump Administration’s rapid progress in restoring American strength, security, prosperity, and common sense after years of Democrat-driven decline.

President Trump opened the meeting by highlighting some of his Administration’s signature achievements for American families.

“When we took office, we inherited a total catastrophe. The last Administration created the worst inflation in 48 years, the most dangerous and insecure border in history, and exploding trade deficits like we have never seen before — rampant crime, men in women’s sports, transgender mutilization of your children, and chaos and bedlam all over the world… In less than 18 months, we’ve turned around four years of disaster and we now have the strongest border in American history… The murder rate saw the single largest drop ever recorded, to the lowest in 125 years.” (Watch)

“On July 4th, we launched Trump Accounts, a key provision of our Great Big Beautiful Bill. These tax-free investment savings accounts have already been activated by over seven million children. These are investments made in our future.” (Watch)

“With my Most Favored Nation policy… we’re achieving Record discounts on prescription drugs. The prescription drugs were going through the roof for many years and now we’re getting record discounts, with price discounts of 300%, 400%, 500%, 600%.” (Watch)

“We’re also making an unprecedented investment in the United States Armed Forces… [We’re] looking forward to getting $1.5 trillion next year… and the good news is all of that equipment is made in the USA.” (Watch)

Vice President JD Vance reported on the major progress in the Administration’s aggressive campaign against fraud.

“Just since the beginning of the Fraud Task Force that I started under the President’s leadership and direction, we have identified $230 billion of fraud that’s being perpetrated against the American people — and we have halted already $56 billion of that.”

“Just today, Mr. President, we will announce 17 new anti-fraud actions that will total about a third of a billion dollars and that’s added to the $230 billion that we’ve already uncovered.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio outlined decisive steps to restore American leadership and sovereignty abroad.

“The International Criminal Court is an illegitimate international organization. They’ve made themselves illegitimate because they claim that even if you’re not a member of that court, they can come after you. What that literally means in the future is that American servicemen, political leaders and others could find themselves under indictment by this International Criminal Court… We’ve now begun an effort to really try to bring that court to heel.”

“60 countries came to Washington and were part of an effort where we’re shedding light on far-left terror and violence.”

“The deal with Lebanon and Israel is unprecedented… This is the first time the Israelis and the Lebanese government have spoken at the official level in close to 30 years.”

“As you announced last night, Mr. President, this disarmament deal that you brought about [on Hamas] is another big step, as well. It’s something a lot of people thought would never happen.”

“For the first time in 15-20 years, the overwhelming majority of the countries in the Western Hemisphere are now led by pro-American leaders and pro-American governments. It’s an extraordinary achievement.”

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth described how the Department of War is rebuilding a lethal, merit-based military.

“When you rip out DEI, when you rip out social engineering and social justice and you put in merit, and then you untie the hands of commanders to enforce discipline and accountability, to get back to basics, then you get historic reenlistment inside our ranks. Our best people, Mr. President, are staying because they want to be in that kind of Department. And then historic recruitment record among young Americans. Every month, our department breaks records.”

“We are committed in working with Congress to get $1.5 trillion. But this is not the same way we’ve funded our department in the past.”

“So far, $75 billion in private investment from defense companies who are now investing in new plants, new equipment, new assembly lines to build the munitions of the future faster than ever possible. That’s saving taxpayer dollars.”

Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent touted the successes of President Trump’s economic agenda in delivering real gains for Americans.

“The Working Families Tax Cuts — which, I will add, every Democrat voted against, every Democrat voted against — it is the perfect barbell for this economy. On one side, you have full expensing for factories, for equipment, for farm structures. On the other side, your four signature policies — promises made, promises kept — No Tax on Tips, No Tax on Overtime, No Tax on Social Security, deductibility of auto loans if you buy an American-made car.”

“Core inflation is low. Consumer confidence is strong. We have the highest consumer confidence — it came out today — in five months.”

“These Trump Accounts are the most successful program launch in government history. We’ve seen seven million families sign up for them; we’re going to get to open enrollment and we will have 70 million families who have signed up for this.”

“We had the biggest tax refund season ever.”

“America is ushering in the greatest reshoring wave in our history. In June, our manufacturing sector expanded for the sixth straight month. We’ve got construction jobs and those are going to weave in to manufacturing jobs.”

“Real wages are up $1,000… the bottom 25% of wage earners, just like in your first term, are outperforming the top 25%… In the past year, that group had wage increases of 5.5% — three times what the top end has done.”

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., announced that TrumpRx is already delivering huge savings and paving the way to the world’s lowest drug prices.