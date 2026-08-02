Logan Bahr’s ‘Murder in Eagle Cove’ Named August 2026 Book of the Month by OnlineBookClub CEO Scott Hughes

Murder in Eagle Cove by Logan Bahr

Chasing the Killer of Killers

MANCHESTER, CT, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What would you think if a victim of a brutal murder was found in your peaceful neighborhood? ‘Murder in Eagle Cove’ is a gripping crime thriller set in an idyllic small town where no one would think something bad could happen. It was selected as Online Book Club’s Book of the Month for its well-told murder mystery, solid characters, and warm family atmosphere. The author, Logan Bahr, is a passionate storyteller and skilled in delivering plot twists that require a strong stomach and keep readers engaged from the first page to the last.The story begins in a beautiful home in Eagle Cove, Massachusetts, where a morbid smell leads Detective Larry Saunders to find a murder victim in the attic. This unusual case rattles the small-town police department: a high-profile bank employee is found dead at his own house after almost a week. When Detective Saunders begins the investigation, he is assaulted at the crime scene, leaving him incapable of moving forward with the case. The detective's son, Noah, a criminology student at UMass, is instrumental in putting the pieces together and following the clues. As the events unfold, they learn that the murder is connected to a much bigger scheme, leading them to involve the FBI, ATF, IRS, and Interpol. Before the murder is solved, multiple police agencies are chasing the killer of killers across the globe.This book is the first in a three-book series, all of which can be read as standalones. The author, Logan Bahr, drew inspiration for the Detective Larry Saunders Mysteries from classic detective novels. Readers have praised Murder in Eagle Cove for its main character being a family man instead of a lonely detective, and for the surprises caused by the unpredictable development of the story. A curious detail is that this book has been divided into chapters by weekdays, reflecting the length of the 11-day investigation. This has been said to describe the long and grueling days the characters experience during the murder investigation. OnlineBookClub .org’s Book of the Month recognition highlights the novel’s ability to deliver a wild ride for thrill-seekers and to take readers on a journey into the world of mystery and suspense through well-crafted narratives and interesting characters. Logan Bahr's special skill is to create likable, solid characters with strong family ties, and this sets Murder in Eagle Cove, with its protagonist Detective Larry Saunders, apart from other psychological thrillers.Title: Murder in Eagle CoveAuthor: Logan BahrGenre: Crime ThrillerPublication Date: March 4, 2025Formats Available: eBook, Paperback, Hardcover, AudiobookISBN: 979-8312980745About the AuthorLogan Bahr is a dedicated author known for his captivating Detective Larry Saunders Mystery Series. Since embarking on his writing journey in 2020, he has drawn inspiration from classic detective novels, weaving intricate plots that keep readers on the edge of their seats. With a passion for storytelling, Logan aims to entertain and engage his audience through well-crafted narratives. His commitment to authenticity and creativity shines through in every book, inviting readers to explore the thrilling world of mystery and suspense he has created. Join him as he continues to develop his series, promising more excitement in the upcoming titles.About OnlineBookClub.org OnlineBookClub.org was created over 15 years ago and has over 6 million members. It is a FREE site for readers.Purchase or Learn More:

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