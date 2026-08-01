LumiMusic Launches an All-in-One AI Music Creation Workspace

The LumiMusic workspace lets creators generate music from a prompt or lyrics and continue with connected tools for remixing, extending songs, and splitting stems.

The browser-based platform connects song generation, guided remixing, stem separation, and editing tools in one creative workflow.

Music creation rarely ends with the first version. LumiMusic connects generation, remixing, stem separation, and editing so creators can develop each idea in one continuous workflow.” — Founder, LumiMusic

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LumiMusic today announced the launch of the LumiMusic platform , a browser-based AI music creation workspace that connects song generation, remixing, stem separation, music analysis, and editing tools within one creative workflow.Creators can begin with a written prompt or lyrics and generate a complete song with vocals and instrumentation. Instead of treating generation as the final step, LumiMusic is designed to let creators continue developing their music through a connected set of creative tools.The AI music remixer allows creators to explore new versions of an existing track by changing elements such as genre, mood, instrumentation, vocals, and arrangement. The source track serves as the creative foundation, making it possible to experiment with different musical directions without beginning again from an empty project.For more detailed control, the AI stem splitter can separate a finished song into as many as 12 synchronized vocal and instrument tracks. Depending on the source material, these may include vocals, drums, bass, guitar, piano, and other components. Creators can preview individual tracks with Solo and Mute controls before continuing their work.Beyond generation, remixing, and stem separation, LumiMusic brings together tools for extending songs, adding vocals or instrumental sections, removing vocals, analyzing musical structure, converting audio to MIDI, and editing MIDI content. Connecting these capabilities within one platform helps creators move between different stages of music development without repeatedly switching between unrelated services.Different creators can enter the workflow at different stages. A songwriter can turn lyrics into an initial demo and explore alternative arrangements through remixing. A producer can separate an existing track into synchronized stems for closer control, while musicians can isolate specific parts for listening, practice, or further editing. Because these capabilities are available within the same platform, users can choose the tools that match their current stage of creation without adopting a fixed production sequence.LumiMusic plans to continue expanding the workspace to support more stages of the music creation process, including inspiration, generation, arrangement, production, editing, and final delivery. The goal is to build a connected environment where creators can develop an initial musical idea through increasingly complete stages of production.About LumiMusicLumiMusic is a browser-based AI music creation platform designed to help creators develop music through connected generation, remixing, stem separation, analysis, and editing tools. The platform is built around the idea that AI-generated music should remain editable and open to further creative development.

LumiMusic : Create Complete Songs with AI

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