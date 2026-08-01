VSP news release inmate assaulting 2 correctional officers, Marble Valley Correctional Center, Rutland VT

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B4005658

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson

STATION: VSP BCI Troop B-West Rutland barracks

CONTACT#: 802 773 9101

DATE/TIME: 7-23-2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Center, Rutland VT

VIOLATION: Assaulting a Protected Professional

ACCUSED: Christopher J. Onorato

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington VT

VICTIMS: Vermont Department of Corrections, Correctional Officers: Liam Reilly & Brandon Hughes

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Troop B-West Rutland were contacted by Vermont Department of Corrections on 7-23-2026 to report an inmate (identified as Christopher Onorato) assaulting 2 staff members (named above).

Investigation determined that Onorato was in possession of an improvised weapon (toothbrush with a sharpened point). Correctional Officers attempted to take control of Onorato, and the weapon punctured a Correctional Officer's arm causing minor injury. During the ensuing attempts to restrain Onorato, he assaulted a second staff member.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8-31-26 10 AM

COURT: Rutland

LODGED - LOCATION: Onorato remains incarcerated at the Marble Valley Correctional Center for his underlying offenses

BAIL: N/A for this new offense

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

Vermont State Police Troop B – West

124 State Place Rutland VT 05701

802 773 9101