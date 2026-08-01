VSP news release inmate assaulting 2 correctional officers, Marble Valley Correctional Center, Rutland VT
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B4005658
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson
STATION: VSP BCI Troop B-West Rutland barracks
CONTACT#: 802 773 9101
DATE/TIME: 7-23-2026
INCIDENT LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Center, Rutland VT
VIOLATION: Assaulting a Protected Professional
ACCUSED: Christopher J. Onorato
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington VT
VICTIMS: Vermont Department of Corrections, Correctional Officers: Liam Reilly & Brandon Hughes
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Troop B-West Rutland were contacted by Vermont Department of Corrections on 7-23-2026 to report an inmate (identified as Christopher Onorato) assaulting 2 staff members (named above).
Investigation determined that Onorato was in possession of an improvised weapon (toothbrush with a sharpened point). Correctional Officers attempted to take control of Onorato, and the weapon punctured a Correctional Officer's arm causing minor injury. During the ensuing attempts to restrain Onorato, he assaulted a second staff member.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8-31-26 10 AM
COURT: Rutland
LODGED - LOCATION: Onorato remains incarcerated at the Marble Valley Correctional Center for his underlying offenses
BAIL: N/A for this new offense
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson
Vermont State Police Troop B – West
124 State Place Rutland VT 05701
802 773 9101
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.