New Book Explores Israeli–Palestinian Conflict Through History, Demographics, Land Ownership, and Voices from Both Sides

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steven C. Markoff, acclaimed researcher, author, and educator, has released a comprehensive examination of one of the world's most enduring and consequential conflicts, An Improbable Solution to the Israeli–Palestinian Conflict: Historical Events, Demographics, Land Ownership, and Voices from Both Sides, published by Rare Bird Books and distributed by Simon and Schuster.

Rather than advocating for one side or another, Markoff assembles historical events, demographic data, land ownership records, legal documents, and quotations from Israeli, Palestinian, and international sources into a single volume designed to provide readers with a broad, evidence-based understanding of the conflict. The book presents centuries of history, from ancient claims to the land through the aftermath of October 7, 2023, before concluding with what Markoff describes as an "improbable solution."

"My objective was to create a 35,000-foot view of the conflict," says Markoff. "There are countless books that argue one side or the other. I wanted readers to have enough documented information in one place to better understand the competing historical narratives, demographic realities, and legal claims that may surprise, augment, or even change readers’ positions on the conflict."

Drawing on hundreds of published sources, official reports, historical documents, and primary quotations, the book examines questions surrounding competing claims to the land, partition proposals, the Right of Return, changing demographics, land ownership, allegations of ethnic cleansing, apartheid and genocide, and the historical events that continue to shape the conflict today.

Markoff is the author of other extensively researched well-received nonfiction works, including The First 100 Years of the ACLU, Misfire: The Supreme Court, the Second Amendment, Our Right to Bear Arms, and The Case Against George W. Bush.

In addition, his ACLU Three-volume Compendium contains one-and-a-half-page summaries of each of the ACLU’s 1,193 cases before the U.S. Supreme Court in the Union’s first 100 years, from 1920 to 2020, and related data.

His work is recognized for its documentary approach, careful sourcing, and presentation of primary materials that allow readers to evaluate complex public policy issues for themselves.

An Improbable Solution to the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict is available now in hardcover from Amazon and other book retailers.

About Steven C. Markoff

Steven C. Markoff is an independent researcher and author specializing in constitutional law, public policy, and historical analysis. His books are characterized by extensive documentation, primary-source research, and a commitment to presenting complex issues through carefully sourced evidence.

About Rare Bird Books

Rare Bird Books is an independent publisher based in Los Angeles dedicated to publishing distinctive nonfiction, literary fiction, and memoir. Through its distribution partnership with Simon & Schuster, Rare Bird titles are available to booksellers, libraries, and retailers throughout North America and internationally.

To purchase copies of An Improbable Solution to the Israeli–Palestinian Conflict: Historical Events, Demographics, Land Ownership, and Voices from Both Sides, visit: www.MarkoffBooks.com

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