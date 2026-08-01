ZSolTech Launches Jewelry Management Software for Retail and Manufacturing

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Unified jewelry inventory software, POS & manufacturing control in one platform — with live gold pricing and multi-branch stock tracking by weight and barcode.

Jewelers were forced to choose between retail software that ignores metal weight and accounting software that ignores the shop floor. We built the system that handles both.” — Fred - PR Manager - ZSolTech

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZSolTech today announced the general availability of its unified jewelry management software platform, a single system built to replace the patchwork of spreadsheets, standalone point-of-sale terminals and manual gold-pricing calculations that most jewelry businesses still rely on to run daily operations.

The jewelry trade presents accounting problems that generic retail systems were never designed to solve. Stock must be tracked simultaneously by piece and by gram. Prices move with live bullion markets rather than sitting on a fixed price tag. Workshop production has to reconcile metal issued against metal recovered, down to fractions of a gram. Cross-border operators face VAT, GST, AML and KYC obligations that differ in every jurisdiction they trade in.

ZSolTech addresses these requirements across 21 modules in one platform. Its jewelry inventory software tracks every item by weight and karat as well as by barcode and RFID, giving multi-branch operators a single live stock position instead of separate spreadsheets that are never reconciled. The company reports 99.6 percent stock accuracy across deployments. A mobile jewelry inventory app extends the same stock ledger to the sales floor and the stockroom, so counts, transfers and audits are recorded against live data rather than reconciled later.

The platform's point-of-sale module handles certificate lookups, making charges, old-gold exchange and buy-back, loyalty programs and tax at the counter. A pricing engine values sales, buy-backs and stock revaluation against live gold, silver and diamond indices, removing the manual calculation that quietly erodes margin on every transaction.

On the production side, ZSolTech's jewelry manufacturing software applies job-card control that tracks metal from issue to recovery, with wastage and labour costed at the gram level — addressing the visibility gap that leaves many workshops unable to account for the difference between metal issued and finished goods returned.

For multi-location retailers, the jewelry store management software consolidates branch operations into one reporting layer. Accounting is bullion-aware: trial balance, profit and loss and balance sheet reports revalue inventory against current metal rates, allowing consolidated month-end close in hours rather than days. Compliance is embedded in each transaction, with audit trails, KYC records and tourist VAT refund handling built in.

A forecasting engine analyses historical sales, seasonal patterns and market volatility to recommend stock levels and pricing strategy by product category.

ZSolTech is deployed across more than ten countries, with multi-currency support, English and Arabic interfaces, and jurisdiction-specific tax configuration for markets including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, India, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Singapore and the United States. More than 500 jewelry businesses have been onboarded to date.

The company serves four principal segments: retailers and multi-branch chains, manufacturers, bullion traders and refineries.

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