Plastic Rejuvenation Medical Group Introduces Body by Ayon, Next-Generation Liposculpting and Skin Tightening Technology

Innovative body contouring technology delivers precise fat reduction, enhanced skin tightening, and natural-looking results with minimal downtime.

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plastic Rejuvenation Medical Group is proud to announce the availability of Body by Ayon , an advanced, multi-technology liposculpting platform designed to support refined body contouring with integrated options in a single system. Plastic Rejuvenation Medical Group is among the few centers in California offering Body by Ayon.Body by Ayon combines four capabilities to enhance the body contouring experience:• Ultrasonic Liposuction• Power-Assisted Lipo• Renuvion Plasma (helium-based skin tightening technology)• Fat TransferThe system is designed to help emulsify fat while supporting tissue contraction, and to incorporate Renuvion plasma to further enhance skin tightening. Plastic Rejuvenation Medical Group believes this integrated approach reflects the future of body contouring technology and may help some patients reduce the likelihood of requiring additional, more extensive procedures, depending on their individual goals and candidacy.“With Body by Ayon, we’re able to offer a modern approach to body sculpting that integrates advanced energy delivery and skin-tightening support,” said a representative from Plastic Rejuvenation Medical Group. “Our goal is to help patients achieve refreshed results while tailoring treatment plans to their specific needs.”Interested patients can schedule a consultation at Plastic Rejuvenation Medical Group in Woodland Hills to learn whether Body by Ayon may be an appropriate option.Contact:Plastic Rejuvenation Medical GroupPhone: 818-518-5980Email: prmsurgeons@gmail.comWebsite: prmsurgeons.com

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