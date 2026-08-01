FDLE: Virginia Woman Arrested for Making Threats to Florida Officials

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 31, 2026

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Following a Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) investigation, Jasmyn Osborne, 27, of Petersburg, Virginia, was arrested on three counts of a written or electronic threat to kill or do bodily injury.

The investigation began in June 2025 when a Florida state representative and a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office employee received letters threatening to sexually assault and kill them. Shortly after opening the case, investigators learned that a Sarasota County judge received a similar letter.

The letters were submitted to FDLE Forensics laboratories for forensic analyses and confirmed the letters were written by Osborne.

On March 19, 2026, FDLE obtained an arrest warrant in Collier County for Osborne and she was arrested in Petersburg, Virginia. On July 16, Osborne was extradited to Florida and booked into the Collier County Jail.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police assisted with the investigation.

The Office of the State Attorney of the 20th Judicial Circuit, the Office of the State Attorney of the 12th Judicial Circuit, and the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office are prosecuting the charges that correspond to their circuits. Osborne will be extradited to Sarasota County and Miami-Dade County.

The investigation remains active.

FDLE urges the public to report suspicious activity. Floridians can report suspicious activity by calling 855-FLA-SAFE or 911, or by visiting the FDLE website here.

For Further Information Contact

FDLE Office of Public Information