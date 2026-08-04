“The Sumo Show HIRAKUZA” to Make Its Debut at the World’s Largest Arts Festival, the Edinburgh Fringe! Unrivaled Power and Gracious Artistry by Former Professional Sumo Wrestlers Laugh and Learn Sumo Culture Interactive Experience

JAPAN, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HIRAKUZA, an entertainment brand developed by Hanshin Contents Link Corporation will perform its Sumo entertainment show, "The Sumo Show HIRAKUZA," at the Edinburgh Fringe*—the world's largest arts festival, held in Edinburgh, United Kingdom—from Thursday, August 6, to Monday, August 31.

This upcoming performance follows the remarkable success of the show at the Adelaide Fringe in Australia, held from February to March of this year. During its Australian run, the production drew an audience of over 10,000 and was honored with the "Pick of the Week" award, a prestigious accolade given to standout productions.

At this festival, which gathers a diverse audience from around the globe, this performance will break cultural barriers, offering visitors an exciting new opportunity to experience the appeal of traditional Japanese culture.

Through this show, HIRAKUZA aims to deliver Sumo to the world as a cultural experience that extends far beyond sports, playing a role in international cultural communication while promoting a deeper understanding of Japanese culture and contributing to sustainable value creation.

Global Challenge for Sumo Entertainment

"The Sumo Show HIRAKUZA" is an "Edu-tainment" stage show that combines powerful live demonstrations by former professional Sumo wrestlers with clear, accessible English commentary. Its immersive design, covering Sumo rules, traditional manners, and Sumo fights have earned broad support from audiences of all nationalities and cultural backgrounds.

The Australian performances received high praise from local media, including:

・"A brilliantly entertaining way to learn about culture while showcasing the power and intensity of Sumo." (Glam Adelaide)

・"A highly recommended show that makes learning over 1,000 years of history fun." (All About Entertainment)

Building on these achievements and acclaim, HIRAKUZA is taking on the European market this summer as part of its continued global expansion.

Three Highlights of the Show

1. Unrivaled Power and Gracious Artistry by Former Professional Sumo Wrestlers

Experience authentic techniques and physical prowess up close.

2. Laugh and Learn Sumo Culture

Rules and history are explained clearly in English for all to enjoy.

3. Interactive Experience

Memorable moments await, including photo opportunities with the wrestlers.

Performance Overview

・Title: The Sumo Show HIRAKUZA

・Dates: Thursday, August 6 – Monday, August 31, 2026 (Closed on Tuesday, August 18)

・Showtime: 18:00 (Approx. 60 minutes)

・Venue: Underbelly George Square (George Square, Edinburgh, EH8 9LH)

・Performers: WAKA (Former Kirinowaka) / MATSU (Former Irodori) / TOMA (Former Toma)

・Ticket Prices: From £16.50

・Ticketing Website: https://www.edfringe.com/tickets/whats-on/the-sumo-show-hirakuza

Media Information

・Interviews with performers and representatives are available on-site during the festival upon request.

・A media kit, including images, is available for press use.

For press enquiries, interview requests or media kit access, please contact:

hirakuza-press(at)hcl-c.com (In charge: Airi Hosokawa)

About HIRAKUZA

Under the concept of "Designing New Ways to Enjoy Japanese Culture," the entertainment brand HIRAKUZA aims to create Japanese cultural experiences that anyone can enjoy, transcending language and cultural barriers. Currently, the brand operates two facilities in Japan.

< Operated Facilities >

・THE SUMO HALL HIRAKUZA OSAKA (Opened May 2024 / Namba Parks 8F, Osaka)

・THE SUMO LIVE RESTAURANT HIRAKUZA GINZA TOKYO (Opened January 2026 / Prime Ginza Yanagi-dori Building B1F, Tokyo)

< Official Website > https://hirakuza.net/

*About the Edinburgh Festival Fringe: The world’s largest performing arts festival, held each August in Edinburgh, UK, over three weeks. It features a wide range of genres and attracts global attention. In recent years, it has included participants from over 60 countries, around 3,800 shows, more than 50,000 performances, and over 2.6 million tickets sold.

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