Minister Gwede Mantashe: Media briefing on the repatriation of South Africa's liberation heroes from Angola

Freedom Park, Pretoria

Programme Director,

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr Gayton McKenzie,

Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mr Andries Nel,

ANC Secretary-General, Mr Fikile Mbalula,

Representatives of SAHRA,

Members of the Media,

Distinguished Guests,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Good morning.

It is an honour to join my colleagues today as we provide an update on government's ongoing efforts to locate, identify and repatriate the remains of South Africans who died in exile during our liberation struggle.

This work is far more than an administrative exercise.

It is a national duty.

It is about restoring dignity to those who sacrificed everything for the freedom we enjoy today.

It is about ensuring that those who left South Africa to advance the struggle against apartheid are finally returned to the soil of the country for which they gave their lives.

Most importantly, it is about families who have spent decades living with uncertainty, grief and unanswered questions.

Honouring our liberation heroes

Many South Africans left their homes during the liberation struggle and never returned.

They served in different capacities, crossed borders under difficult circumstances, and operated from various countries across the African continent, including Angola.

Some lost their lives in military operations, others succumbed to illness, and some died under circumstances that remain unknown.

The pain for many families has been compounded by not knowing where their loved ones were buried, how they died, or whether their remains would ever be brought home.

Today, government is reaffirming its commitment to ensuring that these heroes and heroines are not forgotten.

Their sacrifice forms part of the foundation of our democracy and preserving that legacy remains a collective responsibility.

Progress on the Angola repatriation process

The Department of Military Veterans is proud to be part of the interdepartmental team working under the Repatriation and Restitution of Human Remains and Heritage Objects Plan.

In partnership with the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, SAHRA, the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, and other stakeholders, we continue to support efforts aimed at locating and recovering the remains of South Africans who died in Angola.

This work is guided by the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Governments of South Africa and Angola in December 2024 under the Roads to Independence: African Liberation Heritage Programme.

The cooperation between our two countries demonstrates the shared commitment to preserving liberation history and ensuring that those who contributed to the liberation of Southern Africa receive the honour they deserve.

Challenges on the ground

While there is strong commitment from all partners, it is important that the public understands the realities of this work.

The recovery and identification of remains after several decades is an extremely complex process.

Teams operating in Angola continue to face significant challenges, including:

Mine-affected areas that remain dangerous and difficult to access;

Unmarked burial locations;

Limited historical records;

Changes to landscapes over many years; and

The deterioration of remains caused by environmental conditions.

For these reasons, every recovery mission requires careful planning, scientific expertise and close cooperation with Angolan authorities and local communities.

In some instances, despite extensive investigations and exhaustive searches, physical remains may not be recovered.

This reality is painful, but it does not diminish the value of the sacrifice made by those who died in exile.

The vital role of families

One of the most important messages we wish to convey today is the need for families to come forward.

The success of the repatriation programme depends significantly on information provided by relatives and communities.

Government cannot complete this process without the participation of families.

Their knowledge, documentation, testimonies and consent are essential components of the identification process.

We therefore urge families whose relatives died, disappeared or were believed to have been buried in Angola during the liberation struggle to register with SAHRA and participate in this important national effort.

Every piece of information matters.

Every family has a story that can help us bring another South African hero home.

Commitment to dignity and healing

Where physical remains are identified and recovered, government will ensure that repatriation is conducted with dignity, respect and full consultation with affected families.

Where remains cannot be found, we remain committed to working with families to facilitate appropriate spiritual repatriation processes.

These processes recognise the cultural, religious and traditional customs that are important to communities and families.

Our objective is not only to recover remains where possible, but also to provide healing, acknowledgement and closure.

Building a lasting legacy

As we undertake this work, we are also preserving an important chapter of South Africa's liberation history.

Future generations must know the stories of those who sacrificed their youth, their families, their futures, and ultimately their lives, in pursuit of freedom.

The repatriation programme therefore serves both a humanitarian and heritage purpose.

It honours those who came before us while strengthening our national memory and identity.

Conclusion

As government, we remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that no liberation hero is forgotten.

We owe it to their families.

We owe it to our history.

And we owe it to future generations who must understand the price that was paid for freedom.

Let us work together to bring our heroes home, restore dignity to their memory, and provide long-awaited closure to the families who have carried this burden for so many years.

I thank you.

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