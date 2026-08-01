Department of Public Works & Infrastructure lead roadshow to 10 public bodies with largest EPWP work opportunity declines

Public Works & Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson and Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala will lead a targeted roadshow to ten public bodies that have recorded the largest year-on-year decreases in reported Expanded Public Works Programme work opportunities.

The identified public bodies range from national and provincial government departments to local municipalities and will be engaged to establish the reasons for the declines and agree on practical interventions to reverse the trend

Minister Macpherson said the roadshow forms part of the Ministry’s ongoing work to reform and improve the EPWP so that it creates more meaningful work and skills-development opportunities for South Africans who need them most.

The Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, and Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala will lead an intervention roadshow to ten public bodies identified as having recorded the largest year-on-year decreases in reported Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) work opportunities during the 2025/26 financial year. The public bodies, which range from national and provincial government departments to local municipalities, were identified through an analysis of work opportunities reported during the 2025/26 financial year compared with the previous financial year.

The roadshow will provide the Minister and Deputy Minister with an opportunity to engage the political and administrative leadership of each public body, understand the factors contributing to the decline and agree on targeted recovery measures to strengthen implementation. The engagements will examine matters including project pipelines, available funding, implementation capacity, institutional coordination and the accuracy and completeness of reporting.

Where challenges are identified, the Department will work with the affected public bodies to develop appropriate support and intervention plans.