President Cyril Ramaphosa appoints members of the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed members of the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide for a period of three years from 1 August 2026 to 31 July 2029.

The President has appointed members of the Council in terms of section 6(1)(a) read with sections 6(2) and (3), and section 9(1)(a) of the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Act, 2024 (Act No. 9 of 2024).

The Council is a statutory body mandated to provide strategic leadership on the elimination of gender-based violence and femicide in South Africa.

It is also charged with coordinating a multi-sectoral and an inter-sectoral approach towards the implementation of the national strategy addressing gender-based violence and femicide at national, provincial and local level and at community and other forums.

The President has appointed the following Council members:

Dr Ramalepe Lebogang Mathibe; Ms Keitumetse Fatimata Moutloatse; Ms Caroline Peters; Dr Zubeda Dangor; Ms Vuyisiwe Numalo; Mr Anele Siswana; and Mr TWM Limema.

President Ramaphosa has, in terms of section 6(6)(a) of the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Act, designated Dr Ramalepe L. Mathibe as the Chairperson of the Council and Ms Welheminah R. (Shoki) Tshabalala as the Deputy Chairperson.

As the Council assumes its term at the start of Women’s Month, President Ramaphosa expects that the Council will leverage the classification of gender-based violence and femicide as a national disaster to challenge harmful attitudes and practices, advance women’s economic empowerment, strengthen law enforcement and scale up survivor-centred support.

Enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates