Minister Solly Malatsi on the 90th anniversary of the SABC

Today, the South African Broadcasting Corporation marks a significant milestone in its history with the public broadcaster reaching its 90th anniversary.

Established on this day in 1936, the SABC has expanded from a single radio service into a multi-platform broadcaster spanning television, radio and digital media, reaching millions of South Africans daily in all our official languages.

Through nine decades of political and technological change, the Corporation has grown into a central pillar of our democracy by informing, educating, and entertaining South Africans, giving a voice to communities across our country.

“While the SABC has much to celebrate, I am equally mindful of its ongoing transformation journey as it modernises its funding model, strengthens governance and adapts to a rapidly changing media landscape. The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies remains committed to working with the SABC Board and management to support the Corporation's long-term sustainability as a trusted, independent public broadcaster.” Said Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Solly Malatsi.

Minister Malatsi concluded that “As we mark the 90th anniversary of the SABC, I extend my sincere appreciation to SABC staff, past and present, whose dedication has kept South Africans, especially in the last 30 years of our democracy, informed, connected and entertained. I wish the Corporation every success as it continues to adapt to a changing media landscape while fulfilling its vital public mandate to inform, educate and entertain all South Africans for generations to come.”

Enquiries:

Tlangelani Manganyi

DCDT Media Officer

Cell: 060 886 4670

E-mail: tmanganyi@dcdt.gov.za

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