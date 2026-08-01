Government sends well wishes to SABC on its 90th anniversary

Government sends its warmest congratulations to the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) on the historic milestone of its 90th anniversary.

As one of South Africa’s esteemed public institutions, the SABC has, informed, educated and entertained generations of South Africans, while telling the nation’s unique story.

Central to SABC’s journey has been its ability to transform alongside South Africa, adapting to the changing needs of audiences across radio, television and digital platforms. Through its transformation processes, the public broadcaster has remained a trusted source of news, information, education, sport, culture and entertainment for millions of South Africans.

Government recognises the SABC’s contribution to nation-building, social cohesion and the strengthening of democracy through programming that reflects South Africa’s diverse voices, languages and lived experiences.

Over 9 decades, SABC has captured many of the defining moments in South Africa’s history and has served as a vital platform for public information, dialogue and shared national memory. Its continued role in providing universal access to credible and reliable information remains crucial in a rapidly changing media environment.

Government wishes the Board, management, staff, and everyone who has contributed to its proud legacy continued success, as the SABC embarks on its next chapter of service to the nation.

Happy 90th anniversary to the SABC.

Media Enquiries:

Nomonde Mnukwa, Acting Government Spokesperson on

Cell: 083 653 7485

William Baloyi, Deputy Government Spokesperson on

Cell: 083 390 7147

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