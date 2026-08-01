South African Local Government Association urges eligible South Africans to take advantage of the final voting station-based registration weekend

The South African Local Government Association (SALGA) urges eligible South Africans to take advantage of the final voting station-based registration weekend on 1 and 2 August 2026, or to use the online voter registration portal, to ensure they are registered to vote ahead of the upcoming local government elections on 4 November 2026.

According to the Electoral Commission of South Africa, the first voter registration weekend in June recorded more than 3 million registration transactions.

This voter registration weekend is a critical moment and the final opportunity to ensure that no one is left behind. South Africans from all walks of life are preparing to make their mark, usher in the seventh administration of local government and shape the next phase of local governance.

SALGA particularly encourages young people and first-time voters to register and make their voices heard. Active citizen participation is essential to a strong local democracy: by registering and voting, South Africans help shape the leadership of their municipalities and the future of their communities. Every eligible citizen should take this important step and be ready to exercise their democratic right.

Voting stations across the country will be open from 08:00 to 17:00 on 1 and 2 August 2026.

Voters can also register or update their details at any time through the Electoral Commission’s online voter registration portal, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at https://registertovote.elections.org.za.

Enquiries:

Motalatale Modiba

Tel: 012 369 8000

Cell: 072 515 3022

E-mail: mmodiba@salga.org.za

Tebogo Mosala

Cell: 084 666 7699

E-mail: tmosala@salga.org.za

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