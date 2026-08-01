Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts to lead Secunda clean air community dialogue, 3 Aug

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Ms Bernice Swarts, will lead a Clean Air Community Dialogue under the theme, "Working Together for Cleaner Air: Strengthening Community Participation and Air Quality Governance in the Highveld Priority Area," on Monday, 3 August 2026, in Secunda, Mpumalanga.

Hosted by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), together with the Mpumalanga Provincial Government and municipalities within the Highveld Priority Area, the dialogue forms part of the Department's Clean Air Conversations Series, which seeks to strengthen public participation and collaborative environmental governance through meaningful engagement with communities and stakeholders.

The Highveld Priority Area remains one of South Africa's declared priority areas for air quality management due to ongoing air pollution challenges associated with industrial activities, mining operations, domestic fuel burning, transport emissions, waste burning and other local emission sources.

These pollution sources continue to have implications for public health, environmental sustainability and the quality of life of communities living within the area.

The dialogue will provide an inclusive platform for government, industry, civil society, academia, municipalities and affected communities to engage on air quality challenges, government interventions and practical solutions to improve ambient air quality. Discussions will focus on strengthening community participation, promoting shared responsibility for cleaner air and enhancing cooperation between all stakeholders in advancing sustainable air quality management.

The engagement forms part of the Department's ongoing implementation of the Highveld Priority Area Air Quality Management Plan and will contribute towards strengthening air quality governance, while informing discussions ahead of the 2026 Air Quality Governance Lekgotla.