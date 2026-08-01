Anywhere Pickleball Opens Applications for Weekly Activation Grants to Build Community Pickleball Courts

The complete Anywhere Pickleball Activation Kit: four Nomado paddles (two green, two orange edge guards), two red pickleballs, two rolls of yellow court-marking tape, the patent-pending Anywhere Protractor court template, and a portable net system with br The Anywhere Protractor, a patent-pending court-marking template, held up against an active outdoor pickleball court at a public park. The transparent acrylic tool and measuring cord allow any group to mark a regulation pickleball court on an existing har

The Anywhere Pickleball Activation Grant provides free court kits to schools, parks, and community organizations. First kits distributed September 2026.

Instead of waiting years for new facilities, communities can activate the spaces they already have. Our goal: a world where no neighborhood is denied access to play.” — Angus Wong, Founder, Anywhere Pickleball

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- August 1, 2026. Anywhere Pickleball , the brand for Caring Picklers and creator of the Freedom Fighter Paddle , today announced that applications are open for the Anywhere Pickleball Activation Grant (APAG), a new initiative helping schools, parks, senior centers, and community organizations create places to play.Rather than constructing new facilities, APAG activates existing hard surfaces. Using portable equipment and Anywhere's proprietary court marking technology, a two-person team can set up a regulation pickleball court on any hard surface in under 10 minutes.Anywhere Pickleball awards one complete Activation Kit per week at no cost to a nominated local organization. All other verified applicants are placed on a public Sponsor-a-Kit waitlist, where companies and individuals can fund a specific waiting community directly. Sponsors receive a complete impact package: activation photos, documented community outcomes, and a customized PR kit. The first Activation Kits will be distributed in September 2026.Each $498 Activation Kit includes beginner and intermediate paddles, portable nets, boundary equipment, setup tools, training materials, and installation guides. At the center of every kit is the Anywhere Protractor, a patent-pending polar boundary marking system (Utility Application No. 18/674,848) that enables any two-person team to accurately mark a regulation pickleball court on existing hard surfaces without contractors, permanent construction, or specialized surveying equipment.The initiative reflects Anywhere Pickleball's mission of serving Caring Picklers: people who believe pickleball can do good in the world."Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world, but too many communities still have nowhere to play," said Angus Wong, Founder of Anywhere Pickleball. "APAG changes that. Instead of waiting years for new facilities, communities can activate the spaces they already have. Our goal is simple: a world where no neighborhood is denied access to play because of where it is or what it can afford."The Anywhere Protractor is also the centerpiece of Anywhere Pickleball's international work. Under a Non-Exclusive License Agreement executed October 23, 2025, Anywhere Pickleball granted the Ukrainian Pickleball Federation the right to manufacture the Protractor within Ukraine, enabling recovering communities to build their own infrastructure sustainably.Schools, parks, senior centers, and community organizations can apply for an Activation Grant today. Companies and individuals can sponsor a waiting community through the Sponsor-a-Kit program at anywherepickleball.com. Join the growing community of Caring Picklers helping bring play to neighborhoods that need it most.About Anywhere PickleballAnywhere Pickleball is the brand for Caring Picklers: people who believe pickleball can do good in the world. Through the Freedom Fighter Paddle, the Anywhere Pickleball Activation Grant, the Paddle Donation Program, and the Anywhere Pickleball Store, the company helps communities create places to play while building a movement centered on generosity, inclusion, and service. Its mission: We don't sell paddles. We activate play.

How to Set Up a Pickleball Court in Minutes Using Anywhere Pickleball Protractor

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