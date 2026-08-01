New Business Network for Entrepreneurs, Small Businesses and Nonprofits Aims to Make Business Visibility More Accessible

The Ask Sharifah Network launches a new business ecosystem that combines AI powered discovery, networking, business resources for business owners.

My goal was to build a network that gives business owners a place to be discovered without forcing them to spend hundreds or thousands of dollars just to be seen.” — Sharifah Hardie

INGLEWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time when many entrepreneurs, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations are struggling to compete against rising advertising costs and crowded digital marketplaces, entrepreneur, business strategist, and media personality Sharifah Hardie has launched the Ask Sharifah Network, a new business ecosystem built to make business visibility more accessible.Rather than focusing on expensive advertising campaigns, the Ask Sharifah Network was created around a simple belief: every business deserves the opportunity to be discovered.The platform brings together business promotion, AI powered discovery, networking, educational resources, events, employment opportunities, classified listings, and professional services into one connected ecosystem designed to help organizations build relationships, increase visibility, and create new opportunities for growth."For more than twenty years, I've worked with business owners who weren't asking for a handout. They were asking for an opportunity," said Hardie. "Too many incredible businesses remain invisible simply because they can't afford the ever increasing cost of marketing. I created the Ask Sharifah Network to help level the playing field and make meaningful business visibility available to everyone."Unlike traditional business directories that simply list companies, the Ask Sharifah Network was designed to become an active business community where entrepreneurs can connect with customers, collaborate with other professionals, discover resources, promote their organizations, and access tools that support long term success.One of the network's distinguishing features is its commitment to affordability. Business owners can establish a public business profile for just $4.99 per year, making it possible for startups, home based businesses, nonprofits, and growing companies to maintain an online presence without significant marketing costs.Hardie said. "Opportunity should never be reserved for businesses with the biggest advertising budgets. Every entrepreneur deserves the chance to be found, and every community benefits when local businesses have the opportunity to succeed."In addition to business profiles, the Ask Sharifah Network includes AI powered business discovery, events, jobs, classifieds, business resources, educational content, and access to professional services that help organizations strengthen their visibility and expand their reach.The launch reflects Hardie's continuing mission to help entrepreneurs build stronger businesses through collaboration, innovation, education, and meaningful connections. As Founder of the Ask Sharifah Network and National President of The People's Chamber of Commerce , Hardie has spent more than two decades creating opportunities for business owners through strategic partnerships, media exposure, and business development."Business owners don't just need a website," Hardie added. "They need opportunities. They need connections. They need someone committed to helping them succeed. That's what the Ask Sharifah Network was built to provide."The Ask Sharifah Network is now open to entrepreneurs, small businesses, nonprofit organizations, speakers, authors, consultants, service providers, and professionals throughout the United States.To learn more, visitL http://www.AskSharifah.com ## About the Ask Sharifah NetworkThe Ask Sharifah Network is a business ecosystem founded by entrepreneur and business strategist Sharifah Hardie. Designed to help entrepreneurs, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations increase their visibility, the platform combines business listings, AI powered discovery, networking opportunities, educational resources, events, employment opportunities, classified listings, and professional services to help organizations build meaningful connections and grow.## About Sharifah HardieSharifah Hardie is an entrepreneur, business strategist, media personality, author, and National President of The People's Chamber of Commerce. She has dedicated more than twenty years to helping entrepreneurs, nonprofit organizations, and business leaders increase visibility, build strategic partnerships, and create sustainable opportunities for growth through marketing, media, technology, and business development.###

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