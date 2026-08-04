Shohei Ohtani Appointed Global Brand Ambassador for LANDCROS Shohei Ohtani Masafumi Senzaki, Hitachi Construction Machinery President and Executive Officer

Strengthening Communications Ahead of Company Name Change from "Hitachi Construction Machinery" to "LANDCROS" on April 1, 2027

JAPAN, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ohtani Comment: "Because I have continued to take on new challenges with the support of my teammates, fans, and so many others, I feel a strong connection with what LANDCROS is striving to achieve."

LANDCROS and SHOHEI OHTANI Special Contents：https://www.hitachicm.com/global/en/corporate/ambassador/shohei-ohtani/

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (President and Executive Officer: Masafumi Senzaki; "Hitachi Construction Machinery") announced today that Shohei Ohtani has been appointed Global Brand Ambassador for the "LANDCROS" brand, in connection with the company's planned name change to LANDCROS Corporation (Japanese: ランドクロス株式会社) on April 1, 2027.

Background to Ohtani’s Appointment

Hitachi Construction Machinery is a global construction machinery manufacturer engaged in the development, manufacturing, sales, and service of hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, compaction equipment, and mining machinery. On April 1, 2027, the company will change its trade name to LANDCROS Corporation and transition its corporate brand from the Hitachi brand — used since the company's founding — to “LANDCROS”.

The decision to appoint Shohei Ohtani as Global Brand Ambassador for the LANDCROS brand reflects a deep alignment between the spirit LANDCROS holds dear and Ohtani's own approach and character. Ohtani is widely admired for his unwavering commitment to the fundamentals of baseball and his disciplined, day-by-day dedication to improvement. He has continuously opened new possibilities while nurturing bonds of trust with teammates, fans, and all those around him. This approach resonates profoundly with the Spirit shared by all employees worldwide — "Challenge," "Customer," and "Communication" — which Hitachi Construction Machinery has long upheld as its code of conduct.

Welcoming Shohei Ohtani as Global Brand Ambassador for the LANDCROS brand, Hitachi Construction Machinery will leverage his extraordinary reach and influence to communicate — both in Japan and internationally — the company's drive to enhance corporate value under its new name and brand from April 2027, and its commitment to the challenge of becoming one of the top three companies in the industry by 2030.

Comment from Shohei Ohtani

My name is Shohei Ohtani, and I am honored to have been appointed LANDCROS Global Brand Ambassador. I feel a deep connection with the trust and expertise that Hitachi Construction Machinery has built over many years and it is a great honor to be entrusted with this role.

In my own career, I place great importance on the fundamentals and believe that building on each day, one step at a time, is what leads to the future. Because I have continued to take on new challenges with the support of my teammates, fans, and so many others, I feel a strong connection with what LANDCROS is striving to achieve.

Comment from Masafumi Senzaki, Hitachi Construction Machinery President and Executive Officer

We are deeply honored to welcome Shohei Ohtani as our Global Brand Ambassador. To have the opportunity to work alongside Ohtani — who continues to challenge himself in the United States and on the world stage — is a source of immense pride for all of us, and we are sincerely grateful.

Our new corporate brand, "LANDCROS," combines the word "LAND," representing our vision, with "Customer," "Reliable," "Open," and "Solutions," which are all important to us.

Carrying forward our Mission and Spirit, we will continue to evolve our strengths — Japanese craftsmanship, global sales and service capability, and open co-creation with global partners — to deliver innovative solutions that create new value for our customers, everywhere.

As we launch our new name and brand from April 2027, we look forward to continuing to accelerate our challenge and growth toward the future that LANDCROS envisions, alongside Shohei Ohtani.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (TSE: 6305), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a construction machinery manufacturer that globally deploys development, manufacturing, sales, and service businesses for its hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, compaction equipment, and mining machinery, etc. In addition to its new machinery business, Hitachi Construction Machinery is expanding its "value chain businesses" of parts and services, remanufacturing (parts and machines), rentals, and used equipment as it continues to grow together with customers as a solutions provider that offers innovative solutions to customers. With roughly 25,000 employees around the world, the consolidated sales revenue for Hitachi Construction Machinery was 1,405.5 billion yen for fiscal year 2025 (ended March 2026) with an overseas sales revenue ratio of 84%. For more details, please see the company's website.

The company plans to change its trade name to "LANDCROS Corporation" and its corporate brand to "LANDCROS" on April 1, 2027.

Inquiries

Brand & Communication Division, Public Relations & IR Department, Public Relations Group

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

2-16-1 Higashi-Ueno, Taito-ku, Tokyo 110-0015

E-mail: public_relations(at)hitachi-kenki.com

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