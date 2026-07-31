Producers encouraged to assist in reporting local drought impacts

BISMARCK – Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring encourages producers to assist in reporting local drought impacts by submitting a Condition Monitoring Observer Report (CMOR) directly to the National Drought Mitigation Center. Producers can also send information to their county North Dakota State University Extension office, for submission by Extension.

“North Dakota producers throughout the state are again experiencing a variety of challenging weather conditions like severe storm impacts from hail and high winds, flooding in limited areas and worsening drought conditions across much of the state,” Goehring said. “Submitting a report helps provide an understanding of local drought impacts that may not be apparent in broader-scale climate data. The reports are used in developing the U.S. Drought Monitor map, which triggers federal and state drought assistance and response efforts.”

More information about the reports and a link to submit a report is available on the North Dakota Department of Agriculture’s drought resources webpage.

“Sharing photos, timely year-to-year comparisons of water, crop and forage volumes, and local measures of precipitation and temperature in your areas is important to telling the story of drought impacts to North Dakota plants and animals,” North Dakota State Climatologist Daryl Ritchison said.

NDSU Extension recommends submitting a report once a week throughout the growing season to provide an ongoing comparison of wet, dry and normal conditions at your location.

Reports are displayed on a CMOR map and contact information is not displayed publicly without permission.