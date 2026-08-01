Fragasso Financial Advisors Article Highlights Why Retirement Withdrawal Strategy Matters as Much as Saving

Fragasso Financial Advisors published an article on why a thoughtful withdrawal strategy is key to tax-efficient income and lasting retirement confidence.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fragasso Financial Advisors has published a new educational article explaining why retirement planning does not end once investors have accumulated enough assets. Instead, the firm explores how a thoughtful retirement withdrawal strategy can play a critical role in helping retirees create sustainable income while managing taxes, market volatility, and changing financial needs throughout retirement.The new article, Your Retirement Withdrawal Strategy: Creating Tax-Efficient Income Through Every Stage of Retirement, examines the often-overlooked transition from saving for retirement to spending those savings wisely. While many investors devote decades to building retirement assets, the withdrawal phase requires a different set of decisions that can significantly influence how long a portfolio lasts and how much retirees ultimately keep after taxes. The article emphasizes that retirement income planning should be viewed as an ongoing strategy rather than a one-time event.According to the article, retirement income may come from several different sources, including Social Security, taxable investment accounts, tax-deferred retirement accounts, Roth accounts, pensions, and other assets. The order in which those resources are used can affect taxable income, required minimum distributions, Medicare premiums, and the long-term preservation of retirement savings. Rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all approach, the article encourages retirees to regularly review withdrawal decisions as tax laws, market conditions, and personal circumstances evolve.The publication also discusses the importance of balancing income needs with long-term portfolio sustainability. Market volatility early in retirement, inflation, and increasing healthcare costs can all influence retirement outcomes, making flexibility an important part of any withdrawal strategy. The article notes that successful retirement planning extends beyond investment returns and includes careful coordination between tax planning, investment management, and cash flow planning.In addition to the educational article, individuals who want to better understand their overall financial readiness for retirement are encouraged to complete a Wealth Assessment Quiz. The online assessment is designed to help investors evaluate their current financial situation and identify areas that may deserve additional planning before or during retirement.Fragasso Financial Advisors regularly publishes educational resources covering retirement income planning, tax-efficient investing, wealth management, estate planning, business succession, and financial strategies for individuals, families, executives, and business owners. The firm's goal is to help investors make informed financial decisions by providing practical insights into the complex issues that shape long-term financial success.The complete article, Your Retirement Withdrawal Strategy: Creating Tax-Efficient Income Through Every Stage of Retirement, is available on the Fragasso Financial Advisors website at https://www.fragassoadvisors.com/your-retirement-withdrawal-strategy-creating-tax-efficient-income-through-every-stage-of-retirement/ Investment advice offered by investment advisor representatives through Fragasso Financial Advisors, a registered investment advisor.About Fragasso Financial Advisors, Inc. Fragasso Financial Advisors, Inc. operates as an independent, primarily fee-based, employee-owned financial advisory establishment. Since its inception in 1972, the firm has been providing personalized financial planning and investment management services to individuals, non-profit organizations, and businesses. With a focus on long-term relationships and a commitment to providing an exceptional client experience, Fragasso Financial Advisors is a fiduciary, acting in their clients’ best interests with every decision.

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