For Immediate Release

July 31, 2026

Contact: Eddie Trevino, Jr.

Cameron County Judge

CAMERON COUNTY RECEIVES PRESIDENTIAL PERMIT TO OWN, OPERATE, AND

MAINTAIN THE BROWNSVILLE & MATAMOROS BRIDGE

On July 30, 2026, Cameron County received official notification that it had been granted a Presidential Permit authorizing the County to own, operate, and maintain the Brownsville & Matamoros Bridge (B&M Bridge).

Approved unanimously by the Cameron County Commissioners’ Court on October 7, 2025, the historic agreement outlined Cameron County’s acquisition of a 50 percent ownership interest in the Brownsville & Matamoros Bridge Company through the purchase of Union Pacific Railroad’s entire ownership stake in order to acquire the northern portion of the B&M Bridge.

Once the acquisition is complete, Cameron County plans to invest in targeted infrastructure and operational improvements, including enhanced toll collection technology, upgraded inspection facilities, and expanded customs processing capabilities. These investments are intended to improve efficiency, strengthen security, and facilitate the continued movement of international commerce.

“This Presidential Permit represents more than an ownership milestone; it provides Cameron County with an opportunity to strengthen international trade through modernization and improved operational efficiency across our land ports of entry,” said Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr. “I also want to recognize and thank our federal partners, specifically U.S. Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz and U.S. Congressman Vicente Gonzalez, for their advocacy and support in helping Cameron County secure this important approval.”

“This milestone strengthens the longstanding relationship between Cameron County and Mexico by creating new opportunities to enhance trade, commerce, cultural exchange, and transportation connections between our communities,” said Commissioner Precinct 1 Sofia C. Benavides. “The dedication of the Cameron County team, along with the collaboration and partnership with Union Pacific over the past several years, has been instrumental in making this historic agreement a reality.”

“This accomplishment reflects years of collaboration between Cameron County, Union Pacific, and our numerous partners,” said County Administrator Pete Sepulveda, Jr. “As we move forward with improvements to the Brownsville & Matamoros Bridge and continue advancing major transportation projects such as the East Loop, we are building a more efficient and connected international trade corridor that will strengthen Cameron County’s role as a premier gateway between the United States and Mexico.”

Once the transaction is completed, Cameron County will own and operate four international bridges. The addition of the B&M Bridge allows the County to extend the same security enhancements, operational standards, and modernization initiatives already implemented across its other international crossings.

For additional information regarding the Presidential Permit, please visit: https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2026/07/presidential-permit-authorizing-cameron-county-texas-to-own-operate-and-maintain-the-brownsville-and-matamoros-bridge-in-brownsville-texas/.

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