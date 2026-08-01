EAST CAMDEN ALETA GRADUATES BASIC POLICE ACADEMY CLASS 2026-B
July 31, 2026
EAST CAMDEN, Ark. — The Arkansas Division on Law Enforcement Standards and Training (ADLEST) proudly recognized the graduates of Basic Police Training Class 2026-B during a ceremony at the East Camden campus of the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy (ALETA).
The class consisted of 65 cadets representing 45law enforcement agencies from across Arkansas. Following weeks of intensive instruction, the graduates have successfully completed the state’s basic law enforcement training requirements and are prepared to begin serving their communities.
Throughout the academy, recruits received comprehensive training in constitutional law, officer safety, defensive tactics, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, crisis response, ethics, report writing, community policing, and realistic scenario-based exercises.
“Graduation is more than completing a course, it’s earning the trust that comes with serving the people of Arkansas,” said Jonathan Chambers, Training Supervisor for East Camden ALETA. “Class 2026-B has shown determination, professionalism, and a commitment to excellence. We are proud of what they have accomplished and look forward to the impact they will have in communities across our state.”
Special recognition and awards were presented to the cadets who attained the highest scores within the respective training categories listed as follows:
Academics:
1. Jeffrey Whitney, AR Highway Police
2. Robert McMahon, Sevier Co. SO
3. Lindsey Stasiuk, Russellville PD
Physical Fitness:
1. Angel Peredes, Van Buren PD
2. Quinton Speer, Hot Springs PD
3. Brandon Hall, Waldron PD
Firearms:
1. Michael Foote, Grant Co. SO
2. Antonio Morales, Russellvile PD
3. Cheston Vincent, Trumann PD
Emergency Vehicle Obstacle Course (EVOC):
1. Reece Martin, Hot Springs PD
2. Braydon McJunkins, Clinton PD
3. William Long, Ward PD
Servant Leadership Award – Lindsey Stasiuk, Russellville PD
The graduates and their agencies are as follows:
Michael Foote, Grant Co. SO – Class Leader
Jeffery Whitney, AR Highway Police – Assistant Class Leader
Ashlyn Hamaker, Union Co. SO – Squad A Leader
Lindsey Stasiuk, Russellville PD – Squad A Asst. Leader
Jeremy Adcock, Pine Bluff PD
Darrell Backs, Berryville PD
Nicholas Bailey, Warren PD
Maxwell Bedwell, Sebastian Co. SO
Devin Belknap, Polk Co, SO
Sawyer Boyd, Columbia Co. SO
Dallian Carter, Newport PD
Matthew Carter, Fulton Co. SO
Marc Cavette, Stuttgart PD
John J Russo, Marion Co. SO – Squad B Leader
Tyra Hogan, Mena PD – Squad B Asst. Leader
Kolton Deblieux, El Dorado PD
Cody Fox, Berryville PD
Tyler Getz, Johnson Co. SO
David Goff, Logan Co. SO
Jonathan Goodell, Dewitt PD
Brandon Hall, Waldron PD
Joshua Hill, Oseola PD
Randy Holbrook, Russellville PD
Justin Holiday, Monroe Co. SO
Graydon Hunt, Berryville PD
Joshua Mconnell, Trumann PD – Squad C Leader
Stacia Willis, Union Co. SO – Squad C Asst. Leader
Michael Jackson, Mena PD
Ja’kobie Jones, Union Co. SO
Jesse Jones, Hope PD
Tyler Kohl, Johnson Co. SO
Mathew Lacour, Eureka Springs PD
William Long, Ward PD
Braydon McJunkins, Clinton PD
Robert Mcmahon, Sevier Co. SO
Jackson Boles, Camden PD
Braydon Newberry, Mineral Springs PD – Squad D Leader
Preston Looney, Hot Spring Co. SO – Squad D Asst. Leader
Reece Martin, Hot Springs PD
Quantavious Mckenzie, Critten Co. SO
Emma Miller, Pine Bluff PD
Antonio Morales, Russellville PD
Isaiah Morphis, Monticello PD
Terry Morris, De Queen PD
Danielle Nichols, El Dorado PD
Ethan Nuckols, Yell Co. SO
Dylan Owens, Calhoun Co. SO
Angel Paredes, Van Buren PD
Ethan Price, Texarkana PD – Squad E Leader
Emily Raybon, Camden PD – Squad E Asst. Leader
Kaleb Parker-Reynolds, Fordyce PD
Anthony Reaves, Ward PD
James Reynolds II, Grant Co. SO
Kharyne Scott, Crossett PD
Quinton Speer, Hot Springs PD
Austin Smith, Carroll Co. SO
Edmond Smitty, Ashley Co. S. O.
Koda Wrinkle, Texarkana PD – Squad F Leader
Kameron Nichols, El Dorado PD – Squad F Asst. Leader
Jaylon Uzoigwe, Pine Bluff PD
Joshua Vass, Sebastian Co. SO
Cheston Vincent, Trumann PD
Clayton Waggoner, Berryville PD
Dakota Whiddon, Mountain Pine PD
J .C. Williams, Henderson State University
Lawson Wright, Texarkana PD
Jayden Young, West Memphis PD
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.