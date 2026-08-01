EAST CAMDEN ALETA GRADUATES BASIC POLICE ACADEMY CLASS 2026-B

July 31, 2026

EAST CAMDEN, Ark. — The Arkansas Division on Law Enforcement Standards and Training (ADLEST) proudly recognized the graduates of Basic Police Training Class 2026-B during a ceremony at the East Camden campus of the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy (ALETA).

The class consisted of 65 cadets representing 45law enforcement agencies from across Arkansas. Following weeks of intensive instruction, the graduates have successfully completed the state’s basic law enforcement training requirements and are prepared to begin serving their communities.

Throughout the academy, recruits received comprehensive training in constitutional law, officer safety, defensive tactics, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, crisis response, ethics, report writing, community policing, and realistic scenario-based exercises.

“Graduation is more than completing a course, it’s earning the trust that comes with serving the people of Arkansas,” said Jonathan Chambers, Training Supervisor for East Camden ALETA. “Class 2026-B has shown determination, professionalism, and a commitment to excellence. We are proud of what they have accomplished and look forward to the impact they will have in communities across our state.”

Special recognition and awards were presented to the cadets who attained the highest scores within the respective training categories listed as follows:

Academics:

1. Jeffrey Whitney, AR Highway Police

2. Robert McMahon, Sevier Co. SO

3. Lindsey Stasiuk, Russellville PD

Physical Fitness:

1. Angel Peredes, Van Buren PD

2. Quinton Speer, Hot Springs PD

3. Brandon Hall, Waldron PD



Firearms:

1. Michael Foote, Grant Co. SO

2. Antonio Morales, Russellvile PD

3. Cheston Vincent, Trumann PD

Emergency Vehicle Obstacle Course (EVOC):

1. Reece Martin, Hot Springs PD

2. Braydon McJunkins, Clinton PD

3. William Long, Ward PD

Servant Leadership Award – Lindsey Stasiuk, Russellville PD

The graduates and their agencies are as follows:

Michael Foote, Grant Co. SO – Class Leader

Jeffery Whitney, AR Highway Police – Assistant Class Leader

Ashlyn Hamaker, Union Co. SO – Squad A Leader

Lindsey Stasiuk, Russellville PD – Squad A Asst. Leader

Jeremy Adcock, Pine Bluff PD

Darrell Backs, Berryville PD

Nicholas Bailey, Warren PD

Maxwell Bedwell, Sebastian Co. SO

Devin Belknap, Polk Co, SO

Sawyer Boyd, Columbia Co. SO

Dallian Carter, Newport PD

Matthew Carter, Fulton Co. SO

Marc Cavette, Stuttgart PD

John J Russo, Marion Co. SO – Squad B Leader

Tyra Hogan, Mena PD – Squad B Asst. Leader

Kolton Deblieux, El Dorado PD

Cody Fox, Berryville PD

Tyler Getz, Johnson Co. SO

David Goff, Logan Co. SO

Jonathan Goodell, Dewitt PD

Brandon Hall, Waldron PD

Joshua Hill, Oseola PD

Randy Holbrook, Russellville PD

Justin Holiday, Monroe Co. SO

Graydon Hunt, Berryville PD

Joshua Mconnell, Trumann PD – Squad C Leader

Stacia Willis, Union Co. SO – Squad C Asst. Leader

Michael Jackson, Mena PD

Ja’kobie Jones, Union Co. SO

Jesse Jones, Hope PD

Tyler Kohl, Johnson Co. SO

Mathew Lacour, Eureka Springs PD

William Long, Ward PD

Braydon McJunkins, Clinton PD

Robert Mcmahon, Sevier Co. SO

Jackson Boles, Camden PD

Braydon Newberry, Mineral Springs PD – Squad D Leader

Preston Looney, Hot Spring Co. SO – Squad D Asst. Leader

Reece Martin, Hot Springs PD

Quantavious Mckenzie, Critten Co. SO

Emma Miller, Pine Bluff PD

Antonio Morales, Russellville PD

Isaiah Morphis, Monticello PD

Terry Morris, De Queen PD

Danielle Nichols, El Dorado PD

Ethan Nuckols, Yell Co. SO

Dylan Owens, Calhoun Co. SO

Angel Paredes, Van Buren PD

Ethan Price, Texarkana PD – Squad E Leader

Emily Raybon, Camden PD – Squad E Asst. Leader

Kaleb Parker-Reynolds, Fordyce PD

Anthony Reaves, Ward PD

James Reynolds II, Grant Co. SO

Kharyne Scott, Crossett PD

Quinton Speer, Hot Springs PD

Austin Smith, Carroll Co. SO

Edmond Smitty, Ashley Co. S. O.

Koda Wrinkle, Texarkana PD – Squad F Leader

Kameron Nichols, El Dorado PD – Squad F Asst. Leader

Jaylon Uzoigwe, Pine Bluff PD

Joshua Vass, Sebastian Co. SO

Cheston Vincent, Trumann PD

Clayton Waggoner, Berryville PD

Dakota Whiddon, Mountain Pine PD

J .C. Williams, Henderson State University

Lawson Wright, Texarkana PD

Jayden Young, West Memphis PD